Graham warns Iranian ayatollah: 'Trump is gonna kill you' if internal crackdown continues

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Iran's leader that President Donald Trump will "kill" him if the Iranian regime continues to kill protesters in the country.

Graham made the stark threat during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News, referencing the anti-regime protests raging in Iran. As of Wednesday, at least 36 people have been killed and more than 2,000 have been detained in the unrest.

"To the people of Iran: We stand with you tonight," Graham told host Sean Hannity. "We stand for you taking back your country from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills you and terrorizes the world."

"And to the Ayatollah: You need to understand, if you keep killing your people who are demanding a better life, Donald J. Trump is gonna kill you," he continued.

"Help is on the way," he added in a message for Iranian citizens.

Graham's comments come amid a heated back-and-forth between Trump and the ayatollah's regime.

The president wrote on Truth Social, "If Iran shoots [sic] and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go."

Trump's warning took on a new meaning for Iran following the historic U.S. mission in Venezuela that led to the capture and extradition of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The head of Iran's military threatened preemptive action in response to Trump's "rhetoric" on Tuesday. Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami made the threat while speaking to military academy students, saying, "The Islamic Republic considers the intensification of such rhetoric against the Iranian nation as a threat and will not leave its continuation without a response."

"I can say with confidence that today the readiness of Iran’s armed forces is far greater than before the war. If the enemy commits an error, it will face a more decisive response, and we will cut off the hand of any aggressor," he continued.