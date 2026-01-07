Trump endorses Cuellar opponent after pardoning Dem rep

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Tano Tijerina in Texas’ 28th Congressional District race after criticizing Rep. Henry Cuellar for running again as a Democrat following a presidential pardon.

"I don’t know why, but the fact that Henry Cuellar would be running against Donald J. Trump, and the Republican Party, seems to be a great act of disloyalty and, perhaps more importantly, the act of a fool who would immediately go back to a Political Party, the Radical Left Democrats, whose views are different from his, but not nearly good or strong enough to be a true Republican," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in part.

The president said if he had to do it again, he would still pardon Cuellar, arguing the prosecution against him was politically motivated, but criticized his decision to run for re-election.

"Henry should not be allowed to serve in Congress again," Trump added before endorsing Tijerina, a judge in Webb County, Texas, who switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

"Tano’s views are stronger, better, and far less tainted than Henry’s, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas’ 28th Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" said Trump.

The commander in chief pardoned Cuellar in December after he was indicted by the Justice Department in May 2024 on charges alleging he accepted roughly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijani state-owned oil and gas company and a Mexican bank in exchange for using his office to influence U.S. foreign policy.

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, were facing multiple counts, including bribery, money laundering and unlawful foreign influence.

After Trump granted him clemency, the congressman thanked the president for what he called his "tremendous leadership," and said the decision allowed South Texas to move forward.

"This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on," Cuellar wrote on X.

Cuellar won re-election in November 2024 and has been in Congress since 2005.