©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Texas

Trump endorses Cuellar opponent after pardoning Dem rep

President endorses GOP challenger Tano Tijerina in Texas' 28th Congressional District race

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Dem lawmaker charged with bribery thanks Trump for pardon Video

Dem lawmaker charged with bribery thanks Trump for pardon

Rep. Henry Cuellar said he didn't know that the White House would wipe his slate clean ahead of announcement.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday endorsed Tano Tijerina in Texas’ 28th Congressional District race after criticizing Rep. Henry Cuellar for running again as a Democrat following a presidential pardon.

"I don’t know why, but the fact that Henry Cuellar would be running against Donald J. Trump, and the Republican Party, seems to be a great act of disloyalty and, perhaps more importantly, the act of a fool who would immediately go back to a Political Party, the Radical Left Democrats, whose views are different from his, but not nearly good or strong enough to be a true Republican," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in part.

The president said if he had to do it again, he would still pardon Cuellar, arguing the prosecution against him was politically motivated, but criticized his decision to run for re-election.

"Henry should not be allowed to serve in Congress again," Trump added before endorsing Tijerina, a judge in Webb County, Texas, who switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

HOUSE DEM PARDONED BY TRUMP REVEALS WHETHER HE WILL SWITCH POLITICAL PARTIES

A county judge standing in his office during a formal portrait session.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina poses for a portrait in his office on February 20, 2025, in Laredo, Texas. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Tano’s views are stronger, better, and far less tainted than Henry’s, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas’ 28th Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" said Trump.

The commander in chief pardoned Cuellar in December after he was indicted by the Justice Department in May 2024 on charges alleging he accepted roughly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijani state-owned oil and gas company and a Mexican bank in exchange for using his office to influence U.S. foreign policy. 

ABBOTT ORDERS COMPREHENSIVE FRAUD PROBE INTO TEXAS CHILD CARE FUNDING AFTER MINNESOTA SCANDAL

Rep. Henry Cuellar in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was accused of taking more than half a million dollars in bribes from an Azerbaijan-owned energy company and a Mexican bank. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, were facing multiple counts, including bribery, money laundering and unlawful foreign influence.

After Trump granted him clemency, the congressman thanked the president for what he called his "tremendous leadership," and said the decision allowed South Texas to move forward.

trump and cuellar

President Donald Trump announced his pardon of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas on Truth Social in December. (Nathan Howard/Politico/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"This pardon gives us a clean slate. The noise is gone. The work remains. And I intend to meet it head on," Cuellar wrote on X.

Cuellar won re-election in November 2024 and has been in Congress since 2005.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.

