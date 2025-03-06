Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dems vs. Dems

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Migrants clone Border Patrol vehicles in bid to bypass Trump's crackdown

-Trump blasts Rep. Al Green as 'an embarrassment' to Dem: He 'should be forced to take an IQ test'

-Trump’s plan to house migrants at Guantanamo Bay facing major hurdles

A Democratic Donnybrook

Democrats displayed their internal party divisions in the wake of President Donald Trump's first address to Congress. 

Democrats who are a part of leadership or more aligned with the establishment are clashing with progressives, many of whom heckled Trump throughout his more than 90-minute speech on Tuesday. The party is facing pressure from grassroots organizations to take a more combative approach – in lieu of decorum – to the Trump administration's dismantling of the federal bureaucracy. 

While moderate Democrats are frustrated over the progressives' disruptions, progressives complained about a lack of direction and clear strategy ahead of Trump's first joint session address to Congress since he began his second term…Read more

Democrats holding anti-Trump protest signs in House chamber

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 4: Democrats protest with signs (Medicaid, Musk) as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress in the Capitol building's House chamber in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2025. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

White House

'IMMINENT RISK': Biden-nominated federal judge extends hold on Trump NIH research funding cuts

DISMISSING DELLINGER: Federal appeals court sides with Trump on firing head of watchdog agency

'UNSIGHTLY': Trump says DC Mayor Bowser 'must clean up' homeless encampments in the capital

TRUMP REFLECTS: Trump says he 'felt very comfortable' during address to Congress, touts positive coverage from 'fake news'

President Trump closeup giving speech to Congress

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President JD Vance, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen at a  joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

'REALITY ON OUR SIDE': Trump guest shares special message to president after address to Congress

World Stage

'HELL TO PAY': After Trump threat, Hamas refuses to release more hostages without phase 2 ceasefire deal

STABLE CONDITION: Pope Francis had ‘good night,' continues to rest during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia

Capitol Hill

'SHAMEFUL': Speaker Johnson slams Dem Rep. Green's 'egregious behavior' during Trump's address

PAYING THE TAB: Republicans clear way for Trump to sell Nancy Pelosi Federal Building 'at fair market value'

federal building, left; upper right - Rep. Pelosi, lower right President Trump

A federal building named after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be put up for sale under a proposed bill in Congress. (Google Maps, left, Brandon Bell/Getty Images, top right, Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images, bottom right. )

WHEELING AND DEALING: GOP lawmaker credits Trump's business prowess for major investment in state: 'Knows how to make deals'

‘BREAKING FEDERAL LAW’: GOP rep says she'll refer sanctuary city mayors for criminal prosecution

'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS': GOP fights back against ‘Trump-proof’ sanctuary jurisdictions

'SELF OWNS': Fetterman calls out Dems' 'unhinged petulance' after Trump speech

Across America 

CHANGING THE GAME: 'Star Trek shield' technology gets $250M boost to knock drone swarms from the sky with high-powered microwave

FACE OF TERROR: Abbey Gate terror suspect's mugshot revealed as he makes first federal court appearance

Muhammed Sharifullah in handcuffs

Muhammed Sharifullah, the alleged plotter of the Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 American service members during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, was extradited to the United States on Wednesday.  (FBI Director Kash Patel)

'UTTER DISGRACE': Casey DeSantis calls out CDC for keeping COVID-19 vaccine on its recommended list for children

NEW HIRE: DNC hires new top exec with long history of pushing racial grievances, leftist ideology

GANG HEADQUARTERS: Denver mayor grilled over area’s Tren de Aragua problem as GOP lawmaker says policies to blame

'CITY HALL IS IN CHAOS': New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams launches run for mayor: reports

OUTTA HERE: Dominican man sent home on ICE removal flight following warrant for human smuggling resulting in death

