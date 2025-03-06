Fox News Politics Newsletter: Dems vs. Dems

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Migrants clone Border Patrol vehicles in bid to bypass Trump's crackdown

-Trump blasts Rep. Al Green as 'an embarrassment' to Dem: He 'should be forced to take an IQ test'

-Trump’s plan to house migrants at Guantanamo Bay facing major hurdles

A Democratic Donnybrook

Democrats displayed their internal party divisions in the wake of President Donald Trump's first address to Congress.

Democrats who are a part of leadership or more aligned with the establishment are clashing with progressives, many of whom heckled Trump throughout his more than 90-minute speech on Tuesday. The party is facing pressure from grassroots organizations to take a more combative approach – in lieu of decorum – to the Trump administration's dismantling of the federal bureaucracy.

While moderate Democrats are frustrated over the progressives' disruptions, progressives complained about a lack of direction and clear strategy ahead of Trump's first joint session address to Congress since he began his second term…Read more

White House

'IMMINENT RISK': Biden-nominated federal judge extends hold on Trump NIH research funding cuts

DISMISSING DELLINGER: Federal appeals court sides with Trump on firing head of watchdog agency

'UNSIGHTLY': Trump says DC Mayor Bowser 'must clean up' homeless encampments in the capital

TRUMP REFLECTS: Trump says he 'felt very comfortable' during address to Congress, touts positive coverage from 'fake news'

'REALITY ON OUR SIDE': Trump guest shares special message to president after address to Congress

World Stage

'HELL TO PAY': After Trump threat, Hamas refuses to release more hostages without phase 2 ceasefire deal

STABLE CONDITION: Pope Francis had ‘good night,' continues to rest during third week of hospital treatment for pneumonia

Capitol Hill

'SHAMEFUL': Speaker Johnson slams Dem Rep. Green's 'egregious behavior' during Trump's address

PAYING THE TAB: Republicans clear way for Trump to sell Nancy Pelosi Federal Building 'at fair market value'

WHEELING AND DEALING: GOP lawmaker credits Trump's business prowess for major investment in state: 'Knows how to make deals'

‘BREAKING FEDERAL LAW’: GOP rep says she'll refer sanctuary city mayors for criminal prosecution

'BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS': GOP fights back against ‘Trump-proof’ sanctuary jurisdictions

'SELF OWNS': Fetterman calls out Dems' 'unhinged petulance' after Trump speech

Across America

CHANGING THE GAME: 'Star Trek shield' technology gets $250M boost to knock drone swarms from the sky with high-powered microwave

FACE OF TERROR: Abbey Gate terror suspect's mugshot revealed as he makes first federal court appearance

'UTTER DISGRACE': Casey DeSantis calls out CDC for keeping COVID-19 vaccine on its recommended list for children

NEW HIRE: DNC hires new top exec with long history of pushing racial grievances, leftist ideology

GANG HEADQUARTERS: Denver mayor grilled over area’s Tren de Aragua problem as GOP lawmaker says policies to blame

'CITY HALL IS IN CHAOS': New York City Council speaker Adrienne Adams launches run for mayor: reports

OUTTA HERE: Dominican man sent home on ICE removal flight following warrant for human smuggling resulting in death