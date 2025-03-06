Trump could sell Nancy Pelosi Federal Building 'at fair market value' under new GOP bill

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker wants to clear the path for President Donald Trump to sell off a federal building named after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The Stop Wasteful Allocations of Money for Pelosi (SWAMP) Act, led by Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., would direct the General Services Administration (GSA) to "dispose of the property" or sell it "at fair market value and for the highest and best use," according to bill text obtained by Fox News Digital.

It is the latest effort by House Republicans to enact Trump's agenda through legislative means amid a flurry of bills seeking to codify the president's executive orders.

"We are over $36 trillion in debt. Instead of maintaining expensive, underutilized vanity projects for liberal politicians, the federal government should be focused on efficiency and fiscal responsibility," Carter told Fox News Digital.

"Selling the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is part of a broader effort to rein in federal overreaches, reduce our debt, and put American taxpayers first."

The Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is an 18-story structure in San Francisco that is home to several aspects of the U.S. government, including Pelosi's own district office.

It also houses offices for the Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Social Security Administration, among others.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported last month that Trump was looking at selling the building named after his chief Democratic rival. However, the GSA denied it was politically motivated in a statement to Fox News Digital sent last week.

"GSA is prioritizing the reduction of deferred liability costs across our real estate portfolio, including the potential sale of buildings in need of extensive repair. Any suggestion that our planning is driven by politics is absurd," a GSA spokesperson said. "GSA is actively working with our tenant agencies to assess their space needs, and we’ll share more information on specific savings and facilities as soon as we’re able."

The building was built with environmental impacts in mind. However, the area surrounding the facility has fallen prey to illicit activities.

A 2020 executive order that Trump signed during his first term, aimed at revitalizing federal buildings, referred to the building as "one of the ugliest structures" in San Francisco.

Fox News Digital reached out to a Pelosi spokesperson for comment but did not immediately hear back.