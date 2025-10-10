Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Can Jay Jones be replaced?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-First lady Melania Trump announces 8 Ukrainian children reunited with families after being taken into Russia

-Pentagon agrees to host Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots at Idaho air base

-Ivy League professor who mocked Charlie Kirk's death still employed despite public outcry and 'resignation'

Can Jay Jones be replaced? Democrats' defense of scandal-plagued candidate draws questions

When asked whether Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones should drop out of the race following violent text messages coming to light, many Democrats have either been silent or defended Jones’ candidacy while condemning the messages.

The situation raises questions about whether Democrats may be concerned about the idea of replacing Jones on the Democratic ticket against Republican incumbent Jason Miyares — and whether it is even legally possible.

Fox News Digital contacted the Commonwealth of Virginia as to exactly what could happen and whether Jones is locked on the ballot as his scandal unravels…READ MORE.

Jay Jones speaks during a campaign stop

Jay Jones, who is running to become Virginia's attorney general in 2025, has come under fire for a series of text messages calling for the death of political opponents and remarks about police officers.  (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

White House

'COWARD' CAUGHT: Bondi announces arrest of 'coward' who allegedly threatened conservative influencer following Kirk's murder

Split image of Charlie Kirk speaking and conservative influencer Benny Johnson

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson, right, allegedly was sent a threatening letter in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

'CHAMPION OF PEACE': Nobel Peace Prize goes to Maria Corina Machado, despite calls for Trump to receive the award

PATRIOTS ANSWER CALL: EXCLUSIVE: USCIS sees massive surge in 'homeland defender' job applications

Maria Corina Machado Nobel Peace Prize winner

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado gestures during an anti-government protest on Jan. 9, 2025 in Caracas, Venezuela.  (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

World Stage

ICE COLD WAR: US turns to Finland to close Arctic ‘icebreaker gap’ as Russia, China expand polar presence

Aerial view of China’s research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2 breaking through sea ice near Zhongshan Station in Antarctica

A drone photo taken on Nov. 29, 2024, shows China’s research icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon and Snow Dragon 2, breaking ice near Zhongshan Station, a Chinese research base in Antarctica. The vessels are part of China’s 41st Antarctic expedition and will begin unloading operations after reaching their designated anchoring position. (Chen Dongbin/Xinhua via Getty Images)

TRADE WAR ERUPTS: Trump threatens 'massive' China tariffs, sees 'no reason' to meet with Xi

PEACE DIVIDEND: White House to begin work on new Abraham Accords 'very soon' after Gaza deal

Abraham Accords signing in 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, and United Arab Emirates Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan join President Trump for the Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Sept. 15, 2020, in Washington. ( Alex Wong/Getty Images)

GUNBOAT DIPLOMACY: Washington’s shadow war: How strikes on cartels threaten to collapse Maduro’s regime

Capitol Hill

PINK SLIPS: Sweeping layoffs 'have begun' as government shutdown drags on

PRIVACY QUESTIONS: Hagerty presses Verizon over FBI’s access to his phone records during Jack Smith probe

Senator Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee

Senator Bill Hagerty, a Republican from Tennessee, speaks during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The Federal Reserve chair  is expected to echo fellow central bankers in suggesting interest rates will go higher than policymakers anticipated just weeks ago if economic data continue to come in hot. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

LIGHTS OUT DC: Johnson raises stakes on Schumer as government shutdown barrels into week 3

ENERGY UNDER SIEGE: Scalise leads GOP fight at SCOTUS to stop radical left’s ‘war on American energy’

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaking in Congress

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise led more than 100 House lawmakers in an amicus brief to the Supreme Court Oct. 10, 2025.  (Getty Images)

NO PAYDAY: Senate leaves Washington as government shutdown nears 3rd week, military pay at risk

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: GOP senators back Russ Vought's hardball shutdown strategy as standoff intensifies

Across America 

GROUNDED IN GA: Georgia’s Mike Collins needles Ossoff in new ad over shutdown’s toll on airports, workers

HIGHWAY HAZARD: Blue state in the hot seat after ICE busts Illegal immigrant with 'NO NAME GIVEN' on license

CATCHING UP: New poll reveals Mamdani's lead is shrinking as Cuomo gains ground in NYC showdown

Zohran Mamdani and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (right) criticized New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani's progressive policies during a New York City business forum.  (Richard Drew/AP Photo; Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

CIRCLING THE WAGONS: Allies stand by Katie Porter despite controversial videos sparking political firestorm in California campaign

'CROSSES THE LINE': NJ Republican Ciattarelli threatens to sue Sherrill over opioid claim

Republican Jack Ciattarelli looks at Democrat Mikie Sherrill during debate

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, left, looks on while Democrat Mikie Sherrill speaks during the final debate in the New Jersey governor's race,  on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J.  (Heather Khalifa/AP)

NO MORAL COURAGE: Spanberger excoriated online as a ‘coward’ for refusal to ditch ‘unhinged’ Jay Jones

TRANSGENDER TENSION: ‘Nude men in locker rooms’: Earle-Sears blasts Spanberger over transgender locker room stance in heated debate

ALARM BELLS: Top Insurance CEO in the hot seat after scathing ad campaign exposes China ties

A split of Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger.

A split of Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger. (Pool / Getty Images)

NO ANSWER GIVEN: Spanberger refuses to urge Jay Jones to exit race, dodges questions after ‘two bullets’ texts

OLD DOMINION CLASH: Earle-Sears comes out swinging in heated debate as Spanberger dodges Jay Jones questions

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

