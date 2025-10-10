Fox News Politics Newsletter: Can Jay Jones be replaced?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-First lady Melania Trump announces 8 Ukrainian children reunited with families after being taken into Russia

-Pentagon agrees to host Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots at Idaho air base

-Ivy League professor who mocked Charlie Kirk's death still employed despite public outcry and 'resignation'

Can Jay Jones be replaced? Democrats' defense of scandal-plagued candidate draws questions

When asked whether Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones should drop out of the race following violent text messages coming to light, many Democrats have either been silent or defended Jones’ candidacy while condemning the messages.

The situation raises questions about whether Democrats may be concerned about the idea of replacing Jones on the Democratic ticket against Republican incumbent Jason Miyares — and whether it is even legally possible.

Fox News Digital contacted the Commonwealth of Virginia as to exactly what could happen and whether Jones is locked on the ballot as his scandal unravels…READ MORE.

White House

'COWARD' CAUGHT: Bondi announces arrest of 'coward' who allegedly threatened conservative influencer following Kirk's murder

'CHAMPION OF PEACE': Nobel Peace Prize goes to Maria Corina Machado, despite calls for Trump to receive the award

PATRIOTS ANSWER CALL: EXCLUSIVE: USCIS sees massive surge in 'homeland defender' job applications

World Stage

ICE COLD WAR: US turns to Finland to close Arctic ‘icebreaker gap’ as Russia, China expand polar presence

TRADE WAR ERUPTS: Trump threatens 'massive' China tariffs, sees 'no reason' to meet with Xi

PEACE DIVIDEND: White House to begin work on new Abraham Accords 'very soon' after Gaza deal

GUNBOAT DIPLOMACY: Washington’s shadow war: How strikes on cartels threaten to collapse Maduro’s regime

Capitol Hill

PINK SLIPS: Sweeping layoffs 'have begun' as government shutdown drags on

PRIVACY QUESTIONS: Hagerty presses Verizon over FBI’s access to his phone records during Jack Smith probe

LIGHTS OUT DC: Johnson raises stakes on Schumer as government shutdown barrels into week 3

ENERGY UNDER SIEGE: Scalise leads GOP fight at SCOTUS to stop radical left’s ‘war on American energy’

NO PAYDAY: Senate leaves Washington as government shutdown nears 3rd week, military pay at risk

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: GOP senators back Russ Vought's hardball shutdown strategy as standoff intensifies

Across America

GROUNDED IN GA: Georgia’s Mike Collins needles Ossoff in new ad over shutdown’s toll on airports, workers

HIGHWAY HAZARD: Blue state in the hot seat after ICE busts Illegal immigrant with 'NO NAME GIVEN' on license

CATCHING UP: New poll reveals Mamdani's lead is shrinking as Cuomo gains ground in NYC showdown

CIRCLING THE WAGONS: Allies stand by Katie Porter despite controversial videos sparking political firestorm in California campaign

'CROSSES THE LINE': NJ Republican Ciattarelli threatens to sue Sherrill over opioid claim

NO MORAL COURAGE: Spanberger excoriated online as a ‘coward’ for refusal to ditch ‘unhinged’ Jay Jones

TRANSGENDER TENSION: ‘Nude men in locker rooms’: Earle-Sears blasts Spanberger over transgender locker room stance in heated debate

ALARM BELLS: Top Insurance CEO in the hot seat after scathing ad campaign exposes China ties

NO ANSWER GIVEN: Spanberger refuses to urge Jay Jones to exit race, dodges questions after ‘two bullets’ texts

OLD DOMINION CLASH: Earle-Sears comes out swinging in heated debate as Spanberger dodges Jay Jones questions