©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Spanberger refuses to urge Jay Jones to exit race, dodges questions after ‘two bullets’ texts

Earle-Sears to Spanberger: 'Have some courage'

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Spanberger refuses to say whether she still endorses Jay Jones after text scandal Video

Spanberger refuses to say whether she still endorses Jay Jones after text scandal

During the Virginia gubernatorial debate, Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger refused to answer whether she continues to endorse Democrat Jay Jones' candidacy for attorney general following an explosive text scandal. (Credit: WAVY-TV)

Democrat Virginia gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger faced repeated questioning during Thursday’s debate over her continued support for attorney general candidate Jay Jones, after text messages surfaced in which he fantasized about putting "two bullets" in the head of then-Republican Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

Both the debate moderators and her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, repeatedly asked Spanberger whether she still endorses Jones, but Spanberger did not say outright that she no longer endorsed him.

Spanberger also would not say when she became aware of the inflammatory text messages, which also included violent rhetoric about Gilbert's children. 

"Jay Jones advocated the murder – Abigail – the murder of a man, a former speaker, as well as his children who were two years and five years old. You have little girls. Would it take him pulling the trigger? Is that what would do it?" Earle-Sears asked. "Please ask him to get out of the race. Have some courage."

JOE SCARBOROUGH TELLS DEM CANDIDATE JAY JONES TO LEAVE RACE OVER VIOLENT COMMENTS AGAINST GOP LAWMAKER 

jay jones speaks from podium

Virginia attorney general candidate Jerrauld "Jay" Jones speaks at an event in Norfolk, Virginia. (Trevor Metcalfe/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The text scandal has proven to be a major flashpoint in the race, as concerns about violent political rhetoric have reached new heights following the assassination of Charlie Kirk and two attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump. 

"We just want to clarify, what you're saying is, as of now, you still endorse Jay Jones as attorney general?" the moderator asked Spanberger point-blank. 

"I'm saying, as of now, it's up to every voter to make their own individual decision. I am running for governor, I am accountable for the words that I say, for the acts that I take, for the policies that I have put out," Spanberger responded. "I am responsible for the policies I put out and the work I will endeavor to do tirelessly for the people."

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS SCANDAL OF DEM VIRGINIA AG HOPEFUL JAY JONES' TEXTS FANTASIZING MURDER OF GOP LAWMAKER 

Winsome Earle-Sears, Abigail Spanberger

Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Republican, left, is running against Democrat Abigail Spanberger, right, in the state's governor's race this November. (Getty Images)

Spanberger did repeatedly point out that she condemned the rhetoric the moment she learned of it, and that she will denounce violent rhetoric at every opportunity she gets. 

Meanwhile, Spanberger accused Earle-Sears of only condemning violent rhetoric when it is targeting her political party, but not when it targets her opponent's. She cited an example from Kirk's memorial service last month, during which Trump reportedly said, "I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them."

"It is important that candidates always denounce violence no matter which side of the aisle … We should always be focused and forceful in our denouncement of it," Spanberger said as she was peppered with questions on whether she would denounce Jones. "My opponent unfortunately only denounces violence when her side is the target."

Winsome Sears at a campaign rally

Winsome Earle-Sears, Republican gubernatorial candidate for Virginia, center, during a campaign event at the Vienna Volunteer Fire Department in Vienna, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.   (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In response to those accusations, Earle-Sears did not condemn the president's words, but did say it was something she would not say herself personally. 

"As I've said before, I would not say that," Earle-Sears said of the Trump comments.

Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

