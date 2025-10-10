Allies stand by Katie Porter despite controversial videos sparking political firestorm in California campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Allies are standing behind former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter as the California Democratic gubernatorial hopeful faces a political firestorm sparked by videos of her that have been circulating online.

In one of the videos, Porter became agitated with a reporter and nearly cut an interview short. In an older video that Politico reported is from 2021, the politician snapped at a staffer to "Get out of my f[---]in' shot!" after the person entered the video frame behind Porter.

Teamsters California had previously endorsed Porter for governor, with co-chairs Peter Finn and Chris Griswold saying in a statement last month that "Teamsters are ready to mobilize, organize, and do whatever it takes to ensure Katie Porter is our next governor."

They doubled down this week in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

KATIE PORTER CAUGHT ON VIDEO SCREAMING ‘GET OUT OF MY F-----G SHOT!' AT STAFFER DURING 2021 CALL

"In this critical moment in our country, we don’t need to be polite, go along to get along, establishment politicians that keep getting run over by the opposition—we need strong leaders like Katie Porter that are willing to call it like it is and stand up and fight for everyday Californians," Finn and Griswold said in the Oct. 9 statement.

Democratic Rep. Dave Min of California previously endorsed Porter for governor and isn't changing his tune now.

KATIE PORTER INTERVIEW GOES VIRAL AS JOURNALISTS MARVEL AT DEMOCRAT'S MELTDOWN

"Katie Porter is a fighter, she’s smart as a whip, and as a single mom, she understands the issues California’s working families are facing. She would make a great governor, and I’m proud to support her," Min said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United, which endorsed Porter, called the Golden State gubernatorial hopeful "one of the toughest, most authentic leaders I’ve ever met" in a Thursday post on X.

KATIE PORTER'S THIRD CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO IN ONE WEEK SHOWS TENSE EXCHANGE WITH STAFF OVER STUDIO LIGHTING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Porter's campaign on Friday, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.