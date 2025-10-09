Spanberger excoriated online as a ‘coward’ for refusal to ditch ‘unhinged’ Jay Jones

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Abigail Spanberger was excoriated as "pathetic" and a "coward" online after refusing to revoke her endorsement of fellow Democrat Jay Jones — who sent text messages wishing death on a political opponent and his children — during a debate on Thursday.

Conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote that Spanberger "was REPEATEDLY asked about her unhinged running mate, AG candidate Jay Jones, in the wake of his murderous threats being made public. Spanberger wouldn’t say that she denounces him. Truly pathetic."

"The Democrat candidate for Virginia Governor repeatedly REFUSED to pull her endorsement of the guy who fantasized about MURDERING his political opponent. He wished death upon CHILDREN," DeAngelis added.

The Virginia GOP also issued a statement on its X account after the debate, writing, "The principle here is simple: if Abigail Spanberger can't tell someone who fantasizes about murdering children to drop out of the race, she does not deserve to be our next governor."

Conservative personality Eric Daugherty called the exchange in which Spanberger declined to revoke her endorsement "brutal."

"This is bad," he wrote.

RNC Research simply posted "Abigail Spanberger stands with Jay Jones. She is a weak COWARD!"

Meghan McCain chimed in as well, posting, "Watching my next Governor Winsome Sears absolutely filet Abigail Spanberger in the debate. There is no competition, Spanberger won’t answer basic questions and coming off like a total radical extremist."

Current Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, also weighed in, expressing disgust that Spanberger "continues to stand behind her running mate who wanted to see a man and his children murdered."

"Abigail, you had your chance to show courage and moral clarity and you failed," wrote Youngkin.

Spanberger faced repeated questioning during Thursday’s debate over her continued support for attorney general candidate Jay Jones after text messages surfaced in which he fantasized about putting "two bullets" in the head of then-Republican Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

In text messages with another lawmaker, Jones wrote, "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Jones wrote in a subsequent text, "Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

Jones also wrote he hoped Gilbert’s children would die. He doubled down in a series of messages, saying that such grief might be "a good thing" if it advanced his politics.

Both the debate moderators and her Republican opponent, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, repeatedly asked Spanberger whether she still endorses Jones, but Spanberger did not say outright that she no longer endorsed him.

Spanberger also would not say when she became aware of the inflammatory text messages, which also included violent rhetoric about Gilbert's children.

"Jay Jones advocated the murder — Abigail — the murder of a man, a former speaker, as well as his children who were 2 years and 5 years old. You have little girls. Would it take him pulling the trigger? Is that what would do it?" Earle-Sears asked. "Please ask him to get out of the race. Have some courage."

Spanberger responded to the questioning by saying, "As of now, it's up to every voter to make their own individual decision. I am running for governor. I am accountable for the words that I say, for the acts that I take, for the policies that I have put out."

Spanberger did repeatedly point out that she condemned the rhetoric the moment she learned of it and that she will denounce violent rhetoric at every opportunity she gets.

Meanwhile, Spanberger accused Earle-Sears of only condemning violent rhetoric when it is targeting her political party but not when it targets her opponent's. She cited an example from Kirk's memorial service last month, during which Trump reportedly said, "I hate my opponent and I don't want the best for them."

Fox News Digital's Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.