Can Jay Jones be replaced? Democrats' defense of scandal-plagued candidate draws questions

When asked whether Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones should drop out of the race following violent text messages coming to light, many Democrats have either been silent or defended Jones’ candidacy while condemning the messages.

The situation raises questions about whether Democrats may be concerned about the idea of replacing Jones on the Democratic ticket against Republican incumbent Jason Miyares — and whether it is even legally possible.

Fox News Digital contacted the Commonwealth of Virginia as to exactly what could happen and whether Jones is locked on the ballot as his scandal unravels.

‘CONSUMED WITH HATE’: WINSOME SEARS, JASON MIYARES UNLOAD ON DEMOCRAT JAY JONES OVER VIOLENT TEXTS

Unlike other states such as Pennsylvania, where the secretary of the commonwealth serves as chief election official, Virginia has its own Department of Elections that oversees such operations.

An official with the Department of Elections told Fox News Digital Wednesday there are three sections under the Code of Virginia that govern such situations.

Under Code 24.2-612.2, candidates are always permitted to drop out of their respective races, but they have up to 60 days before the election to have their name scrubbed from the ballot.

WATCH: KAINE DEFENDS JONES AMID AG CANDIDATE’S TEXTS ENVISIONING MURDER OF GOP LEADER: ‘STILL A SUPPORTER’

That means, in Jones’ case, he has the option to bow out amid the firestorm, but Democrats cannot name a new candidate to officially be on the ballot.

Additionally, Virginia’s voting season starts much earlier than some other states, with voters already casting ballots as of late September. Any votes for Jones on those ballots still go to him even if he drops out, possibly creating an unintended boon for Miyares.

As of Wednesday, early voting tallies in Virginia already have surpassed 2021’s returns, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

‘STAGGERING’ SILENCE: DEMOCRATS KNOCKED FOR KEEPING MUM ABOUT CANDIDATE WHO FANTASIZED ABOUT MURDER

While a partisan breakdown is not given, Democrats historically favor mail-in and early voting versus Republicans.

As of Wednesday, more than 420,000 ballots have been cast either in-person or by-mail this cycle, compared to only 225,000 in the 2021 sweeps.

But, if Jones were to drop out, the law provides guidance to political parties under Code of Virginia 24.2-612.1.

If a candidate withdraws after ballots are printed, every county and independent city election office is mandated to post notices at polling sites informing voters that the candidate on the ballot has withdrawn.

Printed notices would be distributed at polls and enclosed within mail-in ballots to alert voters to the withdrawn candidate.

If Jones officially withdrew, his votes would still be tallied but not counted by election officials because he would be a withdrawn candidate.

DEMOCRATS STAND BY VIRGINIA AG HOPEFUL WHO FANTASIZED ABOUT KILLING GOP LAWMAKER

Therefore, the Democratic Party could ostensibly also post signage at polls highlighting any consensus candidate they would want to replace Jones with.

Write-ins are allowed in the attorney general’s race, so if Jones were to withdraw, Democrats could coalesce behind a new candidate and put forward a unified front in hopes they garner enough late-season and day-of votes to surpass the tallies of Miyares and Jones.

There have been a handful of write-in candidates winning in Virginia in the 20th and 21st centuries. However, most occurred in noncompetitive or low-tier races.

Only two candidates whose names did not appear on the original ballot in competitive races have won elections in the contemporary era.

The more prominent of the two is Virginia Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, a libertarian-leaning conservative who won his 2019 effort after failing to file his paperwork on time to make the official ballot. He won his race with about 58% of the vote.

Freitas previously unsuccessfully challenged now-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger for her congressional seat — now held by Rep. Yevgeny "Eugene" Vindman, D-Va.

He also narrowly lost to former Prince William County, Virginia, Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart in the 2018 GOP senatorial primary 45–43. Stewart ultimately lost to Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. by 57–41 in the general election.

The other write-in case involved Brunswick County school board member Timothy Puryear in 2023.