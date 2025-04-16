Fox News Politics Newsletter: Boasberg V. Trump

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Third top DOD staffer Collin Carroll on administrative leave

-New bipartisan tax proposal could give your family more money

-Grassley, Johnson press DOJ IG to respond on whether ‘untasked’ undercover agents were present on Jan. 6

Boasberg V. Trump

A federal judge said Wednesday that he has found probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt for failing to return two planes deporting migrants to El Salvador last month, a major update that comes as tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary have reached a fever pitch.

In a 48-page order, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said that the court had determined that the Trump administration had demonstrated a "willful disregard" for his March 15 emergency order, which temporarily halted all deportation flights to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 wartime immigration law, to allow the court to better consider the merits of the case.

Boasberg had also ordered all planes bound for El Salvador to be "immediately" returned to U.S. soil — which did not happen. Hundreds of migrants arrived in El Salvador later that evening, where the individuals were detained in a sprawling, maximum-security Salvadorian prison…Read more

White House

DUFFY ON DRONES: Duffy contrasts Biden-era 'drone fiasco' with Trump admin's 'radical transparency' after FAA announces testing

World Stage

ECONOMIC PRIORITIES: JD Vance gears up to talk economic priorities during trips to Italy, India

SEWAGE CRISIS: EPA chief takes on Mexican 'sewage crisis' flowing into US waters where Navy SEALs train

TRUMP VS COURTS: Bondi defiant, says Abrego Garcia will stay in El Salvador 'end of the story'

Capitol Hill

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND: Elise Stefanik considering bid for NY gov

HEATING UP: Kentucky senate race heats up as signs point to Andy Barr joining the field

CARTEL CRACKDOWN: Inside House Republicans' new task force to battle criminal Mexican cartels

TERROR 'DETERRENCE': Bipartisan senators push tougher penalties for foreign-backed crimes on US soil

'KICK CORPORATE A--': Senate Republican DOGE leader Joni Ernst faces first Democratic challenger in 2026 race

RESISTING TRUMP: Bernie Sanders, AOC and other anti-Trump progressives haul in big bucks for 2026 midterms

TARGETING VANCE: Dem rising star eyes Vance as key long-term threat: 'Needs to be defeated'

Across America

MUSK-PROOF': Colorado Dems move to divert $4M in taxpayer dollars to fight Trump admin in court

'FORK IN THE ROAD': HUD reveals how many staffers packed their bags and took deferred resignation offer

MIAMI ICE: ICE partnership will build 'public trust,' vice mayor of town with large Venezuelan community says

MARKET MANIPULATION?: Longtime Trump foe Letitia James reviewing possible insider trading over president's tariff pause

'APPALLING AND DISTURBING': Illegal immigrant arrested for incest with teenager, released by Va. jail captured by ICE