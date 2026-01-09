Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: AOC accuses Vance of believing ‘American people should be assassinated’

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Hawley breaks with Trump on Venezuela as policy rift continues

-Bessent blames Walz as Treasury probes whether Minnesota fraud funds reached al-Shabab

-Grassley presses FBI over Trump Arctic Frost probe name, calls change ‘anything but random’

AOC accuses Vance of believing ‘American people should be assassinated in the street’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leveling a stunning accusation at Vice President JD Vance amid the national furor over this week's fatal shooting in Minnesota involving an ICE agent.

"I understand that Vice President Vance believes that shooting a young mother of three in the face three times is an acceptable America that he wants to live in, and I do not," the four-term federal lawmaker from New York and progressive champion argued as she answered questions on Friday on Capitol Hill from Fox News and other news organizations.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke in the wake of Wednesday's shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she confronted ICE agents from inside her car in Minneapolis…READ MORE.
 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, left, and Vice President JD Vance

Side-by-side photos of Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, left, and Vice President JD Vance.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

1798 LAW INVOKED: Trump admin says Maduro capture reinforces Alien Enemies Act removals

Trump in March used a 1798 wartime immigration law to deport 252 Venezuelan migrants whom they allege had ties to a violent gang to El Salvador's CECOT maximum-security prison. (Getty Images)

Salvadorian troops are seen guarding the exterior of CECOT, or Counter Terrorism Confinement Center,  Dec. 15, 2025, in Tecoluca, El Salvador.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

'SMART GESTURE': President Trump says there won't be a 'second Wave of Attacks' against Venezuela due to their 'cooperation'

‘LET LOOSE’: Dem narrative challenged after DHS exposes identity of 'married couple' in CBP-related shooting

Police in riot gear confront protesters outside an ICE facility during a nighttime protest in Portland, Oregon.

Police in riot gear face protesters outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility Thursday night, Jan. 8, 2026, in Portland, Oregon, as demonstrations erupted hours after a shooting involving a federal immigration agent. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

World Stage

POWER AND PETROLEUM: Trump’s Venezuela push runs into hard realities for US energy giants

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard looking through binoculars at an oil tanker

The Coast Guard has seized an oil tanker allegedly linked to Venezuela in the North Atlantic  (U.S. European Command)

SHADOW SHIPS: Inside the sea war to contain ‘dark fleet’ vessels — and what the US seizure signals to Russia

Capitol Hill

COURAGE OVER HATE: Johnson meets with Muslim man who confronted, disarmed Bondi Beach attacker

Mike Johnson poses with Ahmed Al-Ahmed and three Jewish leaders

House Speaker Mike Johnson meets Ahmed Al-Ahmed, the Muslim man who confronted and disarmed one of the Bondi Beach gunmen. (@SpeakerJohnson/X)

REIN IT IN: House Dem backs the idea of reining in DHS funding in wake of ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota

LANGUAGE WARNING: Dem levels 'state-sponsored terrorism' accusation after Portland shooting: 'Stop f---ing with us'

Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum in November 2024

Rep.-elect Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., poses for a photo on the House steps after freshman members of Congress posed for their class photo on the House steps of the Capitol on Friday, November 15, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

PARTY-LINE SPLIT: House Republicans defend ICE agent in fatal shooting, say use of force was justified

ROAD TRIP: Republican senators hit border trail, touting tax relief and tougher security, in 2026 kickoff

CONFIRMATION BLOCK: GOP senator blocks Trump DHS nominees until Noem testifies before Senate

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing room.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., plans to block any future DHS nominees until Secretary Kristi Noem comes before the Senate Judiciary Committee.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Across America 

TITLE IX SHOWDOWN: Supreme Court to review state bans on transgender athletes' participation in school sports

Trans protesters in Washington

 A transgender rights supporter takes part in a rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court. Trans rights activists on Thursday protested on Capitol Hill across from House Speaker Mike Johnson's office.  (Getty Images)

SHOW US THE BOOKS: Pritzker challengers demand audit, plan 'DOGE for Illinois' as lawmaker predicts 'stunning' results

CULTURE SIGNAL: Obama Presidential Center job listings push ‘anti-racism’ pledge ahead of opening

Obama smiling at camera

Former President Barack Obama's presidential center is slated to open in Chicago in June.  (Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images)

'LIKELY ILLEGAL': Watchdog exposes taxpayer-funded teacher program for banning White applicants: 'Likely illegal'

VOTE WAR ERUPTS: EXCLUSIVE: DNC joins Supreme Court voting case, blasts RNC effort as 'wholly un-American'

DNC chairman Ken Martin

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin speaking from the DNC's home studio.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

PARENTS' RIGHTS WAR: Catholic group asks SCOTUS to block California law against revealing students' gender identities to parents

