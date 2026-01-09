Fox News Politics Newsletter: AOC accuses Vance of believing ‘American people should be assassinated’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Hawley breaks with Trump on Venezuela as policy rift continues

-Bessent blames Walz as Treasury probes whether Minnesota fraud funds reached al-Shabab

-Grassley presses FBI over Trump Arctic Frost probe name, calls change ‘anything but random’

AOC accuses Vance of believing ‘American people should be assassinated in the street’

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is leveling a stunning accusation at Vice President JD Vance amid the national furor over this week's fatal shooting in Minnesota involving an ICE agent.

"I understand that Vice President Vance believes that shooting a young mother of three in the face three times is an acceptable America that he wants to live in, and I do not," the four-term federal lawmaker from New York and progressive champion argued as she answered questions on Friday on Capitol Hill from Fox News and other news organizations.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke in the wake of Wednesday's shooting death of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good after she confronted ICE agents from inside her car in Minneapolis…READ MORE.



White House

1798 LAW INVOKED: Trump admin says Maduro capture reinforces Alien Enemies Act removals

'SMART GESTURE': President Trump says there won't be a 'second Wave of Attacks' against Venezuela due to their 'cooperation'

‘LET LOOSE’: Dem narrative challenged after DHS exposes identity of 'married couple' in CBP-related shooting

World Stage

POWER AND PETROLEUM: Trump’s Venezuela push runs into hard realities for US energy giants

SHADOW SHIPS: Inside the sea war to contain ‘dark fleet’ vessels — and what the US seizure signals to Russia

Capitol Hill

COURAGE OVER HATE: Johnson meets with Muslim man who confronted, disarmed Bondi Beach attacker

REIN IT IN: House Dem backs the idea of reining in DHS funding in wake of ICE-involved shooting in Minnesota

LANGUAGE WARNING: Dem levels 'state-sponsored terrorism' accusation after Portland shooting: 'Stop f---ing with us'

PARTY-LINE SPLIT: House Republicans defend ICE agent in fatal shooting, say use of force was justified

ROAD TRIP: Republican senators hit border trail, touting tax relief and tougher security, in 2026 kickoff

CONFIRMATION BLOCK: GOP senator blocks Trump DHS nominees until Noem testifies before Senate

Across America

TITLE IX SHOWDOWN: Supreme Court to review state bans on transgender athletes' participation in school sports

SHOW US THE BOOKS: Pritzker challengers demand audit, plan 'DOGE for Illinois' as lawmaker predicts 'stunning' results

CULTURE SIGNAL: Obama Presidential Center job listings push ‘anti-racism’ pledge ahead of opening

'LIKELY ILLEGAL': Watchdog exposes taxpayer-funded teacher program for banning White applicants: 'Likely illegal'

VOTE WAR ERUPTS: EXCLUSIVE: DNC joins Supreme Court voting case, blasts RNC effort as 'wholly un-American'

PARENTS' RIGHTS WAR: Catholic group asks SCOTUS to block California law against revealing students' gender identities to parents