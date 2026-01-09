Johnson meets with Muslim man who confronted, disarmed Bondi Beach attacker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Mike Johnson met on Thursday at the Capitol with Ahmed Al-Ahmed, a Syrian-born Australian Muslim, who disarmed one of the attackers during the deadly shooting at a Hanukkah event at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

"Ahmed is the brave hero who stopped the vicious antisemitic terrorist attacker in Australia on the first night of Hanukkah. He is still recovering from his wounds," Johnson wrote on X. "Antisemitism must be confronted and defeated wherever it appears, and we continue to pray for those who grieve the loss of their loved ones because of the horrific attack at Bondi Beach."

Johnson posted a photo of himself with Al-Ahmed and three other individuals, including Rabbi Levi Shemtov, a longtime Chabad-Lubavitch leader in Washington, D.C. Chabad-Lubavitch, often referred to as "Chabad," has emissaries across the globe who aim to strengthen Jews' connection with their own faith. Another individual in the photo was Rabbi Yehoram Ulman of Sydney, Australia, a senior rabbi who lost his son-in-law, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, in the Hanukkah attack at Bondi Beach.

A Chabad spokesperson told Fox News Digital that Ulman invited Al-Ahmed to accompany him to the U.S. so they could promote shared community values and tell stories of the heroes of the day, many of whom did not survive their confrontations with the gunmen.

During their visit to the U.S., Ulman and Al-Ahmed visited the Ohel Chabad Lubavitch in Queens, N.Y., where the late leader of the movement, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, is buried. The site has been visited by numerous politicians, including President Donald Trump.

Ulman presided over many of the funerals for the Bondi Beach victims, as they were members of his community. In the weeks since the tragedy, he has become a prominent voice for the Jews of Australia..

Chabad was the organization hosting the Dec. 14 Hanukkah event that turned deadly when two gunmen opened fire at the crowd of people gathering to celebrate the Festival of Lights. At least 15 people were killed in the attack.

As details of the attack emerged, a video of Al-Ahmed confronting the gunmen surfaced and quickly went viral. During the confrontation, Al-Ahmed was shot and was later hospitalized. He is still wearing a sling nearly one month after the attack. As word of Al-Ahmed's story spread, he garnered praise from people across the globe for his act of heroism. A GoFundMe set up in his honor raised more than $2.6M with donations from nearly 45,000 people.

"In a moment of chaos and danger, Ahmed al-Ahmed stepped forward without hesitation," the fundraiser states. "His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate he was shot twice in the process while protecting others."

Al-Ahmed was in attendance at the annual Colel Chabad where he was honored by the organization. Al-Ahmed was introduced by Ulman, who hailed him as a hero. Additionally, Al-Ahmed received an award at the gala, which was a Hanukkah menorah in a glass case with a plaque that read "Light Will Win." It was presented to Al-Ahmed by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson's office for comment.