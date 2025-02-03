Fox News Politics Newsletter: Closing up shop at USAID

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-Trump admin deporting illegal immigrants convicted of a crime is wildly popular among New York voters: poll

-Trump administrations say tariffs are crucial to combating 'drug war'

-Army saw spike in deadly aviation accidents in year before DC plane crash disaster

Office lock out

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) staffers were told in an email that its Washington headquarters would be closed to staffers Monday, two sources confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Some staffers reported getting locked out of the USAID computer systems overnight, according to The Associated Press. People who remained in the system got emails stating that "at the direction of Agency leadership" the headquarters facility "will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday, Feb. 3."

Elon Musk, who is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort, had said during an X spaces conversation that President Donald Trump agreed that USAID, which distributes humanitarian, development and security assistance across the world, should be shut down…Read more

White House

NO MORE PROTECTION: Trump admin ends deportation protections for massive number of Venezuelans amid illegal immigration crackdown…Read more

NARCOTICS CRACKDOWN: Counter-drug sea drones utilized by Navy as Trump ramps up military resources at the border…Read more

NEW MISSION: Biden policies spurred Trump's 'quick and drastic' moves to bolster border security, expert says…Read more

World Stage

TARIFF PAUSE: Mexico agrees to deploy 10,000 troops to US border in exchange for tariff pause…Read more

FUNDING VEHICLE: Biden admin repeatedly used USAID to push abortion in Africa…Read more

RUBIO IN CHARGE: Secretary of State Rubio confirms he's acting administrator of USAID…Read more

Capitol Hill

RECORD HAUL: Record breaking haul for Senate Republican campaign committee…Read more

WORKING THE PHONE: RFK Jr. spent weekend talking to key senator who could make or break his confirmation…Read more

THE WRIGHT VOTE: Senate to hold confirmation vote on Trump's pick to lead the energy department…Read more

'TERRIBLE IDEA': Dems claim Trump tariff could 'drive up' costs despite deflecting blame from Biden's inflation…Read more

TARGET LIST: Trump-aligned group putting pressure on Republican senators in push to confirm RFK Jr….Read more

DOGE HOUSE: GOP hardliners rally around Trump, Musk rollbacks to key government agency…Read more

RUNNING THE CLOCK: GOP rebels' fury over spending cuts may force Trump budget bill to miss key deadline…Read more

Across America

'HALLOWEEN PARTY': Social media roasts Noem over unique style choices…Read more

'AMERICA FIRST': Largest steel producer in US announces support of Trump tariffs…Read more

MANPOWER BOOST: Texas National Guard deputized to make immigration arrests…Read more

'GOOD LUCK': New Jersey governor houses migrant at his house, tells feds 'good luck' trying to get her…Read more

BATTLE OF THE AGs: Republican state AGs back Trump birthright citizenship order in court filing: 'Taxpayers are on the hook'…Read more

NO SANCTUARY SCHOOLS?: Oklahoma superintendent hits back over CNN clash over ICE raids, rejects ‘sanctuary schools’…Read more

CURING THE 'WOKE VIRUS': DEI office closures at universities pile up after another state orders end to ‘woke virus’…Read more