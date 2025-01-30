Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US Energy

Chris Wright, Trump's pick to lead Energy Department, faces confirmation vote Monday in Senate

The Senate voted to advance Chris Wright's nomination on Thursday night

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published | Updated
close
House Republican outlines plans to bring energy independence to United States Video

House Republican outlines plans to bring energy independence to United States

Fox News Digital spoke to GOP Rep. Gabe Evans about his plans to push a pro-energy agenda during the next congressional term

The Senate will hold a vote Monday evening on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Energy, Chris Wright.

Wright, the CEO and founder of Liberty Energy Inc., an energy industry service provider based in Colorado, was tapped by the 47th president to head the Department of Energy under his administration.

The Trump nominee has received bipartisan support for his nomination, being introduced by a Democrat, Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, during his confirmation hearing with the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee this month. 

Wright will face the final hurdle of his confirmation process on Monday evening during a full Senate vote on his confirmation.

FIRST ON FOX: TRUMP CABINET NOMINEE LEOFFLER PLEDGES TO DONATE SALARY TO CHARITY IF CONFIRMED

Energy Secretary nominee Chris Wright testifying

Chris Wright speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 15, 2025. (Al Drago)

If confirmed, Wright will be sworn in this week as the next secretary of energy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wright, during his confirmation hearing, said he had identified three "immediate tasks" where he would focus his attention: unleashing American energy, leading the world in innovation and technology breakthroughs and increasing production in America.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics