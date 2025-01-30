Chris Wright, Trump's pick to lead Energy Department, faces confirmation vote Monday in Senate

The Senate will hold a vote Monday evening on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Department of Energy, Chris Wright.

Wright, the CEO and founder of Liberty Energy Inc., an energy industry service provider based in Colorado, was tapped by the 47th president to head the Department of Energy under his administration.

The Trump nominee has received bipartisan support for his nomination, being introduced by a Democrat, Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, during his confirmation hearing with the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee this month.

Wright will face the final hurdle of his confirmation process on Monday evening during a full Senate vote on his confirmation.

If confirmed, Wright will be sworn in this week as the next secretary of energy.

Wright, during his confirmation hearing, said he had identified three "immediate tasks" where he would focus his attention: unleashing American energy, leading the world in innovation and technology breakthroughs and increasing production in America.