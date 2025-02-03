Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem

Social media roasts Noem over unique style choices

Noem was gifted a hat by Border Patrol agents in Texas on Sunday

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Kristi Noem: Biden 'weakened US from within' Video

Kristi Noem: Biden 'weakened US from within'

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem says former President Joe Biden put Americans last on 'Life, Liberty & Levin.'

New Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has raised eyebrows on social media for some of her unique style choices.

"Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party," one user on social media said in response to Noem appearing on NBC’s "Meet the Press" with a cowboy hat. "These costumes are just getting ridiculous."

The post comes after Noem was gifted a Border Patrol cowboy hat by agents in Texas on Sunday, according to a report from News Nation, where the new Homeland Security secretary went on a ride-along with the Horse Patrol unit and was later seen shaking hands and posing for photos with agents while sporting the hat.

SEC. NOEM SAYS HOMELAND SECURITY WILL FREEZE GRANTS TO NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS

Kristi Noem in 2020 on horse at rodeo, left; in cowboy hat on Meet the Press in 2025, right

Then-South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem holds the U.S flag riding a horse during the Monster Energy Team Challenge, on July 11, 2020, at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, SD. (Photo by Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)// Screen grab of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appearing on NBC's 'Meet the Press' on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025.

But some users on social media believed her choice of attire on television Sunday was questionable.

"Cosplay Kristi is at it again on Meet the Press," quipped journalist Aaron Rupar in response to Noem’s appearance on the program.

"Fascists are always so obsessed with aesthetics [sic] I don’t get it," wrote one user.

"So cringe," wrote another.

Noem in red MAGA hat closeup shop speaking at rally

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trrump in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16, 2024. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOUTS 969 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ARRESTS IN ONE DAY: ‘HERE ARE SOME OF THE WORST’

"We are not a serious country," one user on X added.

Other social media users rushed to Noem’s defense, with many pointing out that the attire is normal in her home state of South Dakota.

"Across America people – in places like Kristi's ranch – those hats aren't costumes as you know them. People actually wear them every day for work and whenever they are outdoors," one X user said.

"She’s from South Dakota, owns farmland and runs a ranch," added another. "Stands to reason she would have a cowboy hat."

Kristi Noem, DHS sec on 'Meet the Press'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem makes an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press." on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (screen grab from NBC's ‘Meet the Press’ (NBC News/"Meet the Press" )

Kristi Noem in 2020 at rodeo receiving award

Gov. Kristi Noem receives the Be Cowboy award during the Monster Energy Team Challenge, on July 11, 2020, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Chris Elise/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"She posts pics on her farm all the time. She can’t wear one of her hats? Y’all are so weird," added another user.

Noem’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

