Social media roasts Noem over unique style choices

New Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has raised eyebrows on social media for some of her unique style choices.

"Kristi Noem seems to think that serving as a Cabinet secretary is akin to attending a Halloween party," one user on social media said in response to Noem appearing on NBC’s "Meet the Press" with a cowboy hat. "These costumes are just getting ridiculous."

The post comes after Noem was gifted a Border Patrol cowboy hat by agents in Texas on Sunday, according to a report from News Nation, where the new Homeland Security secretary went on a ride-along with the Horse Patrol unit and was later seen shaking hands and posing for photos with agents while sporting the hat.

But some users on social media believed her choice of attire on television Sunday was questionable.

"Cosplay Kristi is at it again on Meet the Press," quipped journalist Aaron Rupar in response to Noem’s appearance on the program.

"Fascists are always so obsessed with aesthetics [sic] I don’t get it," wrote one user.

"So cringe," wrote another.

"We are not a serious country," one user on X added.

Other social media users rushed to Noem’s defense, with many pointing out that the attire is normal in her home state of South Dakota.

"Across America people – in places like Kristi's ranch – those hats aren't costumes as you know them. People actually wear them every day for work and whenever they are outdoors," one X user said.

"She’s from South Dakota, owns farmland and runs a ranch," added another. "Stands to reason she would have a cowboy hat."

"She posts pics on her farm all the time. She can’t wear one of her hats? Y’all are so weird," added another user.

Noem’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.