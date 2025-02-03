Trump admin deporting illegal immigrants convicted of a crime is wildly popular among New York voters: poll

A resounding majority of New York State registered voters support President Donald Trump's effort to deport illegal aliens who have been convicted of a crime, according to a Siena College poll.

The poll of Empire State registered voters found that 79% support deporting such individuals, while just 11% oppose removing them.

The poll results indicate that the issue represents an area of significant bipartisan agreement.

While 69% of Democrats support expulsion of illegal aliens convicted of a crime, according to the poll, a whopping 91% of Republicans also support it — just 16% of Democrats and 4% of Republicans oppose it.

The poll found that just 39% support the deportation of illegal aliens who do not have a criminal record, while 42% oppose it. A majority of Republicans (64%) support the idea, while just 24% of Democrats back it. And while 15% of Republicans oppose the notion, 59% of Democrats oppose it.

Regarding the Trump administration's deportation efforts, 48% believe New York should support federal efforts to deport aliens living unlawfully in the Empire State, while 31% think the state should oppose federal deportation efforts.

There is a significant partisan divide on the issue, with 81% of Republicans indicating the state should support federal deportation efforts, but just 28% of Democrats holding that position. While 50% of Democrats indicated the state should oppose federal deportation efforts, just 6% of Republicans shared that view.

Prior to winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump pledged to launch the "largest mass deportation" in the nation's history.