Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Illegal Immigrants

Trump admin deporting illegal immigrants convicted of a crime is wildly popular among New York voters: poll

Support was much lower for deporting illegal aliens who don't have a criminal record

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Trump has become 'game-changer' in confronting illegal immigration crisis: Tom Homan Video

Trump has become 'game-changer' in confronting illegal immigration crisis: Tom Homan

Trump border czar Tom Homan assesses the state of immigration in the U.S. as President Trump's second term reaches the two-week mark, deportations of criminal illegal immigrants and using Guantanamo Bay for detainment. 

A resounding majority of New York State registered voters support President Donald Trump's effort to deport illegal aliens who have been convicted of a crime, according to a Siena College poll.

The poll of Empire State registered voters found that 79% support deporting such individuals, while just 11% oppose removing them. 

The poll results indicate that the issue represents an area of significant bipartisan agreement. 

CHICAGO LEADERS ENCOURAGE RESIDENTS TO EXERCISE ‘THEIR RIGHTS’ IN RESISTING TRUMP'S DEPORTATION POLICIES

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump talks to reporters after signing an executive order, "Unleashing prosperity through deregulation," in the Oval Office on Jan. 31, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While 69% of Democrats support expulsion of illegal aliens convicted of a crime, according to the poll, a whopping 91% of Republicans also support it — just 16% of Democrats and 4% of Republicans oppose it.

The poll found that just 39% support the deportation of illegal aliens who do not have a criminal record, while 42% oppose it. A majority of Republicans (64%) support the idea, while just 24% of Democrats back it. And while 15% of Republicans oppose the notion, 59% of Democrats oppose it.

MORE ILLEGAL MIGRANTS BUSTED RUNNING MASSIVE GUN-RUNNING OPERATIONS

NYC official says 'party is over' for illegal immigrants Video

Regarding the Trump administration's deportation efforts, 48% believe New York should support federal efforts to deport aliens living unlawfully in the Empire State, while 31% think the state should oppose federal deportation efforts.

There is a significant partisan divide on the issue, with 81% of Republicans indicating the state should support federal deportation efforts, but just 28% of Democrats holding that position. While 50% of Democrats indicated the state should oppose federal deportation efforts, just 6% of Republicans shared that view.

ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS HOLD LOS ANGELES DEMONSTRATION

Trump to send 30,000 'criminal illegal aliens' to Guantanamo Bay Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to winning the 2024 presidential election, Trump pledged to launch the "largest mass deportation" in the nation's history.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics