Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

RFK Jr spent weekend talking to key senator who could make or break his confirmation

'I have been struggling with your nomination,' Sen Bill Cassidy told the nominee last week

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Democrats Try To Block Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Confirmation | Will Cain Show Video

Democrats Try To Block Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Confirmation | Will Cain Show

Will Cain breaks down the tense confirmation hearing of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Plus, Steven Rinella joins Will Cain to share some of the unsolved mysteries of American History from the D.B. Cooper hijacking to the Lost Colony of Roanoke. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent the weekend speaking with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who could effectively stop his confirmation process for secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) in its tracks. 

The Louisiana senator's office confirmed Sunday evening that the two men had been speaking that day. 

Cassidy is a doctor and also one of the few remaining Republican senators who voted to convict President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. 

SEN. TILLIS OPENS UP ABOUT ROLE IN PETE HEGSETH'S CONFIRMATION AFTER HEGSETH'S EX-SISTER-IN-LAW'S ALLEGATIONS

Bill Cassidy, RFK Jr

Sen. Bill Cassidy, left, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke over the weekend ahead of his crucial committee vote. (Reuters/Getty Images)

His vote on the 27-member Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday could decide whether Kennedy's nomination to be Trump's HHS secretary moves forward to the Senate floor or is left to potentially die in committee. 

Cassidy has yet to indicate how he plans to vote on the nomination. During one of Kennedy's hearings last week, he admitted, "I have been struggling with your nomination."

He explained that there are areas of alignment between them, but that his criticism and claims regarding vaccination have given him pause. 

"But if there is someone that is not vaccinated because of policies or attitudes you bring to the department and there is another 18-year-old who dies of a vaccine-preventable disease, helicoptered away, God forbid dies, it’ll be blown up in the press," Cassidy said.

DEMS DISMISS CALLS FOR APOLOGY AFTER JEFFRIES VOWS 'FIGHT' AGAINST TRUMP AGENDA 'IN THE STREETS'

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy is a doctor. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"The greatest tragedy will be her death, but I can also tell you an associated tragedy that will cast a shadow over President Trump’s legacy, which I want to be the absolute best legacy it can be."

He added that this was his "dilemma," and foreshadowed their conversations, saying, "you may be hearing from me over the weekend."

Representatives for Cassidy and Kennedy did not divulge specifics of their conversations. 

RFK Jr

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had two confirmation hearings last week. (Getty Images)

Whether he was decided yet on how he will vote, Cassidy's office declined to comment. 

Kennedy has managed to get the support of other sometimes hesitant lawmakers, such as Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., who said on X, "[Kennedy's] unique leadership on healthy lifestyle choices will benefit countless Americans, and he understands the critical importance of rebuilding trust in our public health institutions."

"I’ve also received assurances from him that strong pro-life policies will continue to be reinstituted at HHS under his leadership," Young wrote. "We spoke extensively about the importance of supporting innovation in health care to both bring down costs and improve treatment. I look forward to working with him to make positive changes for the American people."

ELIZABETH WARREN GRILLED RFK JR ON DRUG COMPANY MONEY, BUT RECEIVED OVER $5M FROM HEALTH INDUSTRY

Todd Young

Sen. Todd Young endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ahead of the vote. (Alex Wong)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., did not fully endorse Kennedy either but said he was pleased with his hearing and indicated the nominee was on the right track. 

Kennedy will likely need the support of every Republican on the committee, assuming he does not receive any Democratic support. No committee Democrats have come out to say they will back him. The committee vote will take place Tuesday morning. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics