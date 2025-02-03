Expand / Collapse search
Phil Murphy

New Jersey governor houses migrant at his house, tells feds 'good luck' trying to get her

Gov Phil Murphy says someone in his ‘broader universe’ is living above his garage

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
ICE getting ‘no cooperation’ from sanctuary cities on criminal migrants Video

ICE getting ‘no cooperation’ from sanctuary cities on criminal migrants

ICE Acting Deputy Director Ken Genalo joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the impact of sanctuary city policies on public safety in New York City as the agency continues its crackdown on illegal immigration.  

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed he is housing a immigrant at his home and dared the Trump administration to do something about it.  

Murphy made the admission during an interview this past weekend with Blue Wave New Jersey, a progressive grassroots organization. 

"Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let's have her live at our house above our garage," the Democrat governor said. 

"And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her," Murphy added, seemingly hinting that the person may be an illegal immigrant. Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy's office for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

DEMOCRATS RAIL AGAINST ‘EGREGIOUS’ ICE RAID IN NEW JERSEY AFTER MILITARY VETERAN QUESTIONED 

Gov. Phil Murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he is housing at his home "someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to." (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The revelation comes as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been conducting operations in New Jersey, most notably with a raid in Newark in late January. 

TRUMP SHARES UPDATE ON DRONES SEEN FLYING OVER NEW JERSEY 

ICE Philly raid

ICE recently conducted a worksite raid at a car wash in Philadelphia, arresting seven individuals, with six being from Mexico and one from the Dominican Republic. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"Public trust is essential to public safety. Our office has requested more information from the Trump Administration about the recent immigration enforcement action in Newark so we have a clear understanding of the facts of this case," a spokesperson for Murphy told PIX11 following that operation. 

Phil Murphy and Tammy Murphy

New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy and Gov. Phil Murphy speak at the 15th Annual Induction Ceremony for the New Jersey Hall of Fame on Oct. 29, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Gov. Murphy recently said he and his wife are letting an immigrant live on their property. (Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

ICE did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Trump border czar Tom Homan told Fox News in December that knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal immigrant from ICE is a "violation of the law." 

