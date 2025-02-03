New Jersey governor houses migrant at his house, tells feds 'good luck' trying to get her

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy revealed he is housing a immigrant at his home and dared the Trump administration to do something about it.

Murphy made the admission during an interview this past weekend with Blue Wave New Jersey, a progressive grassroots organization.

"Tammy [Murphy] and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let's have her live at our house above our garage," the Democrat governor said.

"And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her," Murphy added, seemingly hinting that the person may be an illegal immigrant. Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy's office for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

DEMOCRATS RAIL AGAINST ‘EGREGIOUS’ ICE RAID IN NEW JERSEY AFTER MILITARY VETERAN QUESTIONED

The revelation comes as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been conducting operations in New Jersey, most notably with a raid in Newark in late January.

TRUMP SHARES UPDATE ON DRONES SEEN FLYING OVER NEW JERSEY

"Public trust is essential to public safety. Our office has requested more information from the Trump Administration about the recent immigration enforcement action in Newark so we have a clear understanding of the facts of this case," a spokesperson for Murphy told PIX11 following that operation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ICE did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Trump border czar Tom Homan told Fox News in December that knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal immigrant from ICE is a "violation of the law."