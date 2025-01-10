Fox News Politics Newsletter: Judge's Report Reversal

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Elon Musk, AI and tech titans, venture capitalists invited to pre-inauguration dinner at dawn of Trump era

-These are the 2025 elections to watch as Trump returns to White House

-Senate GOP tees up confirmation hearing blitz in effort to meet ambitious Trump targets

Special Counsel Report Can Go Public

A federal judge cleared the way for the release of the special counsel report on President-elect Trump's election interference case on Monday.

Judge Aileen Cannon approved the release of the first of two volumes of Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation in her Monday ruling. Cannon will consider releasing the second volume, which relates to Trump's handling of classified documents, on Friday.

Smith suspended his investigations into Trump after the president-elect secured his return to the White House in November…Read more

White House

CALLS FOR CEASEFIRE: Biden calls for immediate ceasefire in call with Israel's Netanyahu…Read more

'MORE PURPOSEFUL AND BIGGER': Sullivan claims Biden admin leaves Russia, China and Iran 'weaker,' America 'safer' before Trump hand-off…Read more

World Stage

'DISTRACTING': Trudeau says 51st state is distraction from Trump tariff threat, acknowledges facing 'successful negotiator'…Read more

'MUTUAL IMPORTANCE': Canadian leader meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, discusses energy relationship…Read more

GRASS IS GREENER: Trump's House GOP allies unveil bill to authorize country's purchase…Read more

Trump Transition

BANKING BREAKS WITH CLIMATE: Wall Street breaks from net zero climate alliance ahead of Trump term…Read more

TRUMP TAX CUTS: Major push to protect, renew Trump tax cuts launched by powerful conservative group…Read more

'HE IS TRULY EVIL': Trump ally Steve Bannon pledges to 'take... down' Elon Musk…Read more

GLIMMER OF HOPE: Wife of detained American in Afghanistan meets with Trump's national security adviser…Read more

'BATTLE-PROVEN': Hegseth was 'incredibly talented, battle-proven leader,' military evaluations show…Read more

Capitol Hill

ENDING 'LOOPING': Sen Ernst renews push for bill ending illegal immigration ‘loophole’ as Congress takes action…Read more

FIRESTORM: The political firestorm that's about to singe Capitol Hill…Read more

NOT GOING EASY: Schumer directs Dems to to put pressure on Trump nominees ahead of confirmation hearings…Read more

NEW DAY: Meet Leader John Thune's all-star cabinet as Republicans take over Senate majority…Read more

Across America

AN ENDURING DEPARTMENT: The Department of Education through the years: A look at long-term trends of pitiful student performance…Read more

SILENCE IS DEAFENING: Major blue city mayor silent after illegal immigrant uses shelter for criminal activity…Read more

BEHIND THE CURTAIN: Trump tasks blue state Republicans with 'homework' as GOP plots massive conservative policy overhaul…Read more

JOB CHANGE: DNC hires former Harris staffers behind @KamalaHQ for social media response to Trump…Read more

ACTBLUE DONATIONS: Newsom defends fire response with fact-check site linking to Dem Party fundraising platform…Read more

GRANITE SPLIT: NH bill would divide presidential electors by district: 'We want voters to feel their vote counts'…Read more

'LOUD AND CLEAR': State conservatives demand action on noncitizen voting: ‘Time for Congress to listen’…Read more

'HARM AND DISTRESS': ACLU Colorado warns law enforcement to not cooperate with ICE…Read more

POLLUTION SOLUTION?: Cap-and-trade returns: NY plans to force big oil to ‘invest’ in ‘green’ by paying for emissions…Read more

'WITHOUT ROADBLOCKS': Newsom suspends CA environmental law to eliminate 'roadblocks' for wildfire victims rebuilding homes…Read more

BORDER TO BLAZE: Man arrested near LA fires with possible blowtorch is an illegal immigrant: ICE sources…Read more

ACTBLUE DONATIONS: Newsom defends fire response with fact-check site linking to Dem Party fundraising platform…Read more

HALF-BAKED IDEA: New NYC 'char broil' rule would force restaurants to cut emissions by 75%…Read more

APPEAL SHOT DOWN: Supreme Court makes decision on gun law challenges in Delaware, Maryland…Read more

Get the latest updates on the Trump presidential transition, incoming Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com