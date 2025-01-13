Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden calls for immediate ceasefire in call with Israel's Netanyahu

Biden stressed an immediate need for a ceasefire in Gaza and called for the return of the hostages

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Trump will put an end to Middle East 'madness' and deliver a hostage deal, father of Hamas captive says Video

Trump will put an end to Middle East 'madness' and deliver a hostage deal, father of Hamas captive says

Ruby Chen, father of Hamas hostage Itay Chen, on dealing with his son's absence for the second consecutive holiday season and the prospect of his son coming home under the incoming Trump administration.

President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday to discuss ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.

During the phone call, the two discussed a release deal first talked about in May of last year, according to White House officials. That deal was endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council.

"The President discussed the fundamentally changed regional circumstances following the ceasefire deal in Lebanon, the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, and the weakening of Iran's power in the region," the White House reported in a statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approving the strikes

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call on Sunday to discuss the ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations, according to the White House. (Fox News)

The Biden administration, Egypt and Qatar have been attempting to reach a compromise for the last year in efforts to secure a release for the captured hostages and end the war between Israel and Hamas.

There has been a firm divide in the negotiations and Hamas has said it won’t release the captives without a clear end to the war, while Netanyahu has said he will continue until "total victory" over the militant group.

Israeli soldier rides in military vehicle

An Israeli soldier rides in a military vehicle near Israel's border with Lebanon in November 2024. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Biden has stressed the immediate need for the ceasefire and return of the hostages with a surge in humanitarian aid.

Netanyahu has said he is only committed to the first phase with a partial hostage release in exchange for a week-long halt in the fight. Hamas is demanding a full withdrawal and a complete end to the fighting.

Gaza bombed out

Netanyahu said he will not call for an end to the war until a "complete victory" is declared over Hamas. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)

During the call, Netanyahu thanked Biden for his support of Israel and America's support for Israel’s security and national defense.  

