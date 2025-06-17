Fox News Politics News: 'Donald Is Right,' Says EU Leader

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

Why did Trump leave G7 early? 'Much bigger' than Iran ceasefire , he says

Critics slam Randi Weingarten’s bizarre No Kings ‘meltdown,’ activism in wake of abrupt DNC departure

Fake cop suspected in lawmaker assassination had extensive security training before 'targeted' attack

EU Chief Agrees with Trump on China: ‘Donald is Right’

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen found some mutual understanding with President Donald Trump during the G7 conference, declaring "Donald is right" about China's certain trade policies.

"When we focus our attention on tariffs between partners, it diverts our energy from the real challenge — one that threatens us all," von der Leyen said during a meeting at the G7, which included Trump's attendance before his abrupt departure back to Washington, D.C., on Monday, Politico reported.

"On this point, Donald is right — there is a serious problem," she added, referring to China ignoring global trade rules… READ MORE .



World Stage

VOICE VACUUM : US still has no UN ambassador as world leaders convene amid multifront crises

PROBLEM SOLVER : Why did Trump leave G7 early? 'Much bigger' than Iran ceasefire, he says

Israel-Iran Conflict

NUKE THREAT SHOWDOWN : Only the US military can take out Iran’s ‘most dangerous’ nuclear site

DISCOVERIES AHEAD : Israel's US ambassador says beeper operation will 'seem simple' compared to actions against Iran

DEFENSIVE EDGE : Israeli defensive capabilities prevented ‘far greater destruction,’ expert says

TEHRAN TAKEDOWN : Israel says it killed Iran's 'senior-most military official'

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS : Massie to field 'bipartisan War Powers Resolution' to bar U.S. from Israel-Iran war, AOC signals support

Capitol Hill

POWER GRAB PAYBACK : 'Grow up': Newsom slams Trump after DOJ rules it can strip Biden-era protections from CA lands

'UNPREPARED' : New York Dems make shocking terror claim about Trump's budget cut proposal

TRUTH CONCEALED : Ex-Biden White House officials to testify to Senate on who 'really ran the country'

'MY DUTY' : Reagan-nominated federal judge accuses Trump admin of 'discrimination' with cuts to NIH diversity grants

BIG BROTHER : Democrat group betting on anti-ICE fear in new campaign ad targeting young men

'LIKE A LUNATIC' : Critics slam Randi Weingarten’s bizarre No Kings ‘meltdown,’ activism in wake of abrupt DNC departure

BIG BEAUTIFUL PUSH : Trump political operation launches second act in push to pass president's 'big, beautiful bill'

'NOT ONE RED CENT' : ICE-averse states won’t get ‘one red cent’ from feds to rebuild infrastructure, Sec Duffy warns

COURTROOM SHOWDOWN : Federal court to decide if Trump can override Newsom, deploy National Guard in California riots

Minnesota Lawmaker Assassination

NARROW ESCAPE : Minnesota lawmaker happened to be on vacation when masked suspect knocked on door

KILLER IN UNIFORM : Fake cop suspected in lawmaker assassination had extensive security training before 'targeted' attack

Across America

DECISION TIME AHEAD : Elections in this key state are seen as a partial referendum on the president

ABOVE THE LAW : NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander arrested by DHS agents following alleged assault on federal officer

SANCTUARY MELTDOWN : LA anti-ICE rioters face new charges as violence rages

'RADICAL CAUSES' : Blistering report calls for investigation into 5 'woke' hospitals pushing 'radical' agenda with taxpayer money

PULLING THE STRINGS : Trump not on ballot but president influences Tuesday's high stakes primary

'GOLD BAR BOB' : Menendez reports to prison for 11-year term for corruption

'SECRET POLICE' : Blue state lawmaker rallies around mask ban for federal agents as ICE operations ramp up

RIOT CITY CRACKDOWN : Feds probing protest funding as officials drop hammer on violent LA rioters