EU chief agrees with Trump on China trade issues, declares ‘Donald is right’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen found some mutual understanding with President Donald Trump during the G7 conference, declaring "Donald is right" about China's certain trade policies.

"When we focus our attention on tariffs between partners, it diverts our energy from the real challenge — one that threatens us all," von der Leyen said during a meeting at the G7, which included Trump's attendance before his abrupt departure back to Washington, D.C., on Monday, Politico reported.

"On this point, Donald is right — there is a serious problem," she added, referring to China ignoring global trade rules.

Von der Leyen was referring to China's restrictions on raw material exports needed for cars, batteries and wind turbines, with the European Commission chief accusing China of "weaponizing" its ability to produce critical raw materials while icing out competitors.

Specifically, China restricted its exports of permanent magnets globally back in April, when Trump rolled out his reciprocal tariff plan that aimed to bring parity to the U.S.' chronic trade deficit.

G7 SUMMIT OPENS IN CANADA, WITH LEADERS TO ADDRESS TRADE, WARS WHILE HOPING TO AVOID CLASH WITH TRUMP

China has focused on "undercutting intellectual property protections, massive subsidies with the aim to dominate global manufacturing and supply chains. This is not market competition — it is distortion with intent," von der Leyen said, while also warning against "a new China shock" as the country floods the global market with inexpensive subsidized products, Politico reported.

GERMANY'S MERZ TO 'ADAPT' TO TRUMP DURING HIGH-STAKES MEETING ON TARIFFS, DEFENSE

Von der Leyen has previously traded barbs with Trump, including over trade in April, when she warned "global markets are shaken by the unpredictable tariff policy of the U.S. administration."

Ahead of the June summit in Canada, the EU leader reported on X that she had an overarching and "good call" with Trump.

"Good call with President Trump ahead of the G7 Summit," she posted on X Saturday. "We discussed the tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East as well as the need for close coordination on the impact on energy markets. We also discussed the situation in Ukraine, the imperative for a ceasefire and the need to keep up pressure on Russia. Finally, we took stock of the ongoing trade talks. I reiterated our commitment to reach a good deal before July 9."

The EU leader's remarks were made before Trump abruptly departed the summit Monday, following a day of meetings. The G7 summit, Trump's first under his second administration, kicked off Monday morning and will run through Tuesday in a remote ski town in Alberta, Canada.

Upon his trip back to the capital, Trump told the media that the EU had not offered a fair trade deal, adding that, "They’re either going to make a good deal, or they’ll just pay whatever we say they have to pay."

Trump has previously threatened imposing tariffs up to 50% on all EU imports if a trade deal is not reached by July.

The summit was expected to focus on trade, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and tensions in the Middle East. However, emphasized focus was placed specifically on Israel and Iran after Israel launched preemptive strikes on Iran Thursday evening after months of attempted and stalled nuclear negotiations and subsequent heightened concern that Iran was advancing its nuclear program.

The two nations have continued trading deadly strikes since, with Trump abruptly ending his trip to Canada and heading back to Washington, D.C., while warning on Truth Social, "IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

TRUMP, RUBIO CUTTING G7 TRIP SHORT, RETURNING TO DC AS CHATTER INDICATES IRANIANS FLEEING TEHRAN

When asked why Trump abruptly left the G7, he told the media on Tuesday, "I don’t believe in telephones," adding that "being on the scene is much better."

"And we did everything I had to do at the G7. We had a good G7," Trump added.

Trump is expected to report to the Situation Room at the White House as tensions flare between Israel and Iran.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the European Commission for any additional comment on von der Leyen's remarks Monday but did not immediately receive a reply.