Blue state lawmaker rallies around mask ban for federal agents as ICE operations ramp up

California State Sen. Scott Wiener is introducing legislation to prohibit law enforcement from hiding their faces when working with the public, as well as making sure they can identify themselves.

The scrutiny comes as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is increasing arrests in Los Angeles and throughout California, which triggered anti-ICE protests and riots in the region last week.

The bill would likely face legal challenges as it attempts to regulate federal authorities at a state level if signed into law.

"We’re announcing new legislation — the No Secret Police Act (SB 627) — to ban local/state/federal law enforcement, w/ some exceptions, from covering their faces when interacting w/ the public & require them to wear identifying info," Wiener posted to X on Monday.

"We’re seeing the rise of secret police — masked, no identifying info, even wearing army fatigues — grabbing & disappearing people. It’s antithetical to democracy & harms communities. The No Secret Police Act can help end the fear & chaos this behavior creates in communities," the Democrat continued.

ICE agents will sometimes wear a face covering as the officers have seen an increase in arrests and assaults in recent weeks, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). A group recently faced scrutiny and doxxing accusations over creating a database of ICE officers, according to Newsweek.

A DHS spokesperson pushed back on Wiener's proposal and anti-ICE rhetoric, calling it "despicable."

"Sen. Scott Wiener’s proposed legislation banning our federal law enforcement from wearing masks and his rhetoric comparing ICE to "secret police"—likening them to the Gestapo—is despicable," Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "While ICE officers are being assaulted by rioters and having rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown at them, a sanctuary politician is trying to outlaw officers wearing masks to protect themselves from being doxed and targeted by known and suspected terrorist sympathizers."

"Not only is our ICE law enforcement facing a more than 400 percent increase in assaults, but we’ve also seen thugs launch websites to reveal ICE officers’ identity. We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law," she continued. "The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line every day to arrest violent criminal illegal aliens to protect and defend the lives of American citizens. Make no mistake, this type of rhetoric is contributing to the surge in assaults of ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE."

"Scott, go check with a lawyer if this is a thing, and get back to us. (Hint — it isn’t— states can’t regulate what federal law enforcement wears)," Harmeet Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights at the Department of Justice, posted to X.

"This fool's idiocy knows no limits. I guess he never heard of doxxing. Cops already have identifying numbers, yet he has no problem with masked rioters throwing bricks at cops. Interesting priorities!" former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva posted.



The Golden State’s legislature has a Democratic supermajority, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom is at heated odds with President Donald Trump over immigration enforcement and the response to civil unrest in Los Angeles last week.

Many Democratic critics of the ICE sweeps have said that it has unfairly harmed communities, families and illegal immigrants who have not committed other crimes. Some, like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, have also cited economic concerns.

"Mayors across the L.A. region and the country have spoken out unequivocally against these reckless raids and the Trump administration’s chaotic escalation here in Los Angeles," Bass said last week, according to a news release. "When you raid Home Depots and workplaces, when you tear parents and children apart, and when you deploy troops to our streets, you’re not trying to keep anyone safe – you’re trying to cause fear and panic. These raids must stop."