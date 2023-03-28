Fox News Politics: Nashville shooting sparks familiar political battles — and new ones
TRAGEDY: A Christian elementary school near Nashville was rocked by tragedy Monday when a shooter (a former student who identifies as a transgender man) entered the building and killed three students and three members of the faculty. Sen. Josh Hawley says it should be investigated as a hate crime... Read more: Nashville school shooting should be investigated as hate crime, Hawley says
ANTI-PRAYER: Some left-leaning commentators mocked the idea of offering prayer during the horrific Nashville tragedy, since it happened at a Christian school… Read more: Nashville Christian school shooting: Leftists mock prayer as community reels from tragedy
SOFT-ON-CRIME: The man who allegedly attacked Sen. Rand Paul's staffer had been in jail one day ahead of attack… Read more: Man who attacked Rand Paul DC staffer let out of prison one day prior after serving 12 years
INDICTMENT WHEN? The Manhattan grand jury has not made a decision on whether to indicte former President Trump… Read more: Manhattan grand jury weighing Trump charges expected to reconvene: report
COLD FEET? After hinting that he expected to be arrested, Trump suggests the Manhattan DA might drop the case… Read more: Trump suggests Manhattan DA Bragg 'already dropped the case' against him: 'It's a fake case'
VOTERS REACT: If Trump gets indicted, it could impact how voters think about the former president… Read more: 'Even Democrats are voting for Trump' if THIS happens: Trump voters weigh in on ex-president's legal fight
VALUE JUDGMENT: Americans are becoming less religious, less family-oriented at an alarming rate… Read more: Importance of traditional American values has plummeted across US, poll shows
EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders is going after big tech for engangering children…. Read more: Arkansas sues social media giants for 'addictive' effect on kids: 'Rewiring how our children think'
Up The Hill
PENTAGON PRIORITIES: Democrats want to prevent a ban on transgender service like the one imposed in the Trump administration… Read more: Dems push transgender rights in the military so people can serve ‘authentically’
STUMPED: Another Biden judicial nominee admits to not knowing basic legal question… Read more: Sen. Kennedy’s question on legal procedure stumps Biden judicial nominee in front of Senate committee
HACK BACK: The top political committee helping Democrats win the House had a policy against using "hacked materials" that it appears to have broken… Read more: DCCC went back on hacked materials pledge with military record leaks: 'Peak self-righteous indignation'
‘SACRED’: Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy wants to amend the controversial law defending gay marriage with more protections for religious beliefs… Read more: Chip Roy pushes to amend Respect for Marriage Act, include stronger religious protections
Biden's White House
BLAME GAME: The White House's response to the shooting partly blamed the GOP for the shooting at a Christian school… Read more: Cotton slams Jean-Pierre's 'shameful' comment 'blaming Republicans' for Nashville Christian school shooting
LONE VOICE: Biden's Supreme Court appointee went her own way in an abortion ruling… Read more: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is lone dissenter as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
WAR ON COMFORT: Another household appliance comes under scrutiny from regulators…. Read more: Biden admin cracks down on air conditioners as war on appliances continues
VIP: Visitor logs show that the business partner who wired over $1 million in Chinese funds to Biden family members was often visiting the former vice president… Read more: Hunter's business partner who paid Biden family $1M was frequent WH visitor during Biden vice presidency
Campaign Talk
RENT-FREE: DeSantis' team says Trump's attacks show more about him than the Florida governor… Read more: DeSantis is ‘living rent-free in Trump’s head’ according to Florida governor's allies
BORDER BOUND: White House contender Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador under Trump, is taking her campaign to the border…. Read more: Nikki Haley to visit southern border in Texas after unveiling plan to tackle migrant crisis
CRICKETS: Trump's DeSantis attacks at his Waco, Texas rally didn't quite land…. Read more: Trump rally goes silent after he attempts to mock DeSantis
HORSERACE: Still, Trump continues to dominate early 2024 polls, far ahead of DeSantis (who has not entered the race) and other contenders… Read more: Trump holds double digit lead over DeSantis, far ahead of rest of the field, in early 2024 polls
