Fox News Politics: Nashville shooting sparks familiar political battles — and new ones

By Fox News Staff | Fox News

TRAGEDY: A Christian elementary school near Nashville was rocked by tragedy Monday when a shooter (a former student who identifies as a transgender man) entered the building and killed three students and three members of the faculty. Sen. Josh Hawley says it should be investigated as a hate crime... Read more: Nashville school shooting should be investigated as hate crime, Hawley says

ANTI-PRAYER: Some left-leaning commentators mocked the idea of offering prayer during the horrific Nashville tragedy, since it happened at a Christian school… Read more: Nashville Christian school shooting: Leftists mock prayer as community reels from tragedy

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, March 27, 2023. 

A police officer walks by an entrance to The Covenant School after a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, March 27, 2023.  (AP Photo/John Amis)

SOFT-ON-CRIME: The man who allegedly attacked Sen. Rand Paul's staffer had been in jail one day ahead of attack… Read more: Man who attacked Rand Paul DC staffer let out of prison one day prior after serving 12 years

INDICTMENT WHEN? The Manhattan grand jury has not made a decision on whether to indicte former President Trump… Read more: Manhattan grand jury weighing Trump charges expected to reconvene: report

COLD FEET? After hinting that he expected to be arrested, Trump suggests the Manhattan DA might drop the case… Read more: Trump suggests Manhattan DA Bragg 'already dropped the case' against him: 'It's a fake case'

 Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. 

 Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

VOTERS REACT: If Trump gets indicted, it could impact how voters think about the former president… Read more: 'Even Democrats are voting for Trump' if THIS happens: Trump voters weigh in on ex-president's legal fight

VALUE JUDGMENT: Americans are becoming less religious, less family-oriented at an alarming rate… Read more: Importance of traditional American values has plummeted across US, poll shows

EXCLUSIVE: Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders is going after big tech for engangering children…. Read more: Arkansas sues social media giants for 'addictive' effect on kids: 'Rewiring how our children think'

Up The Hill

PENTAGON PRIORITIES: Democrats want to prevent a ban on transgender service like the one imposed in the Trump administration… Read more: Dems push transgender rights in the military so people can serve ‘authentically’

STUMPED: Another Biden judicial nominee admits to not knowing basic legal question… Read more: Sen. Kennedy’s question on legal procedure stumps Biden judicial nominee in front of Senate committee

HACK BACK: The top political committee helping Democrats win the House had a policy against using "hacked materials" that it appears to have broken… Read more: DCCC went back on hacked materials pledge with military record leaks: 'Peak self-righteous indignation'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., (left) and President Joe Biden (right).

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., (left) and President Joe Biden (right). (Kennedy: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images, Biden: Kyle Mazza/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

‘SACRED’: Texas GOP Rep. Chip Roy wants to amend the controversial law defending gay marriage with more protections for religious beliefs… Read more: Chip Roy pushes to amend Respect for Marriage Act, include stronger religious protections

Biden's White House

BLAME GAME: The White House's response to the shooting partly blamed the GOP for the shooting at a Christian school… Read more: Cotton slams Jean-Pierre's 'shameful' comment 'blaming Republicans' for Nashville Christian school shooting

LONE VOICE: Biden's Supreme Court appointee went her own way in an abortion ruling… Read more: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is lone dissenter as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling

WAR ON COMFORT: Another household appliance comes under scrutiny from regulators…. Read more: Biden admin cracks down on air conditioners as war on appliances continues

President Biden walks out of the White House in Washington and heads to Marine One on the South Lawn, Tuesday, March 28, 2023. 

President Biden walks out of the White House in Washington and heads to Marine One on the South Lawn, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

VIP: Visitor logs show that the business partner who wired over $1 million in Chinese funds to Biden family members was often visiting the former vice president… Read more: Hunter's business partner who paid Biden family $1M was frequent WH visitor during Biden vice presidency

Campaign Talk

RENT-FREE: DeSantis' team says Trump's attacks show more about him than the Florida governor… Read more: DeSantis is ‘living rent-free in Trump’s head’ according to Florida governor's allies

BORDER BOUND: White House contender Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador under Trump, is taking her campaign to the border…. Read more: Nikki Haley to visit southern border in Texas after unveiling plan to tackle migrant crisis

CRICKETS: Trump's DeSantis attacks at his Waco, Texas rally didn't quite land…. Read more: Trump rally goes silent after he attempts to mock DeSantis

HORSERACE: Still, Trump continues to dominate early 2024 polls, far ahead of DeSantis (who has not entered the race) and other contenders… Read more: Trump holds double digit lead over DeSantis, far ahead of rest of the field, in early 2024 polls

