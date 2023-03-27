Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Manhattan grand jury weighing Trump charges expected to reconvene: report

Former President Trump said over the weekend he believed the Manhattan DA 'already dropped the case'

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has the 'weakest case' against Trump: Shannon Bream Video

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has the 'weakest case' against Trump: Shannon Bream

'Fox News Sunday' host Shannon Bream joins 'Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy' to discuss the ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump.

The Manhattan grand jury considering charges against former President Trump is expected to reconvene on Monday, according to a report.

The grand jury is now expected to reconvene Monday after its last planned session Wednesday was canceled, sources with knowledge of the matter told the Wall Street Journal. 

Trump said he expected to face arrest last week after a years-long investigation involving the former president's alleged hush payments to porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2020 election campaign.

It was reported last week that Bragg's office would likely issue an indictment for alleged hush-money payments. 

NY GRAND JURY NOT EXPECTED TO CONSIDER TRUMP CASE THURSDAY, SOURCE SAYS

Former President Trump stressed the importance of restoring law and order in America in his first speech in Washington, D.C., since leaving office.

Former President Trump stressed the importance of restoring law and order in America in his first speech in Washington, D.C., since leaving office. (Getty Images)

Trump held a rally Saturday in Waco, Texas, where he suggested Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg already dropped the case. 

"I think they've already dropped the case," Trump told reporters aboard his plane after appearing at a campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during a press conference in New York on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during a press conference in New York on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"It's a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."

Meanwhile, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee have demanded Bragg testify before Congress about the probe, which Bragg's office slammed in a statement over the weekend.

TRUMP HUSH-MONEY GRAND JURY PROCEEDINGS 'CANCELED' FOR WEDNESDAY, SOURCES SAY

"We evaluate cases in our jurisdiction based on the facts, the law, and the evidence. It is not appropriate for Congress to interfere with pending local investigations," the office said. 

"This unprecedented inquiry by federal elected officials into an ongoing matter serves only to hinder, disrupt and undermine the legitimate work of our dedicated prosecutors," the statement went on. "As always, we will continue to follow the facts and be guided by the rule of law in everything we do."

FLASHBACK: MANHATTAN DA BRAGG SUSPENDED TRUMP INVESTIGATION 'INDEFINITELY,' STOPPED PURSUING CHARGES

Former President Trump, left, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Former President Trump, left, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (Getty Images )

The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Jessica Chasmar and Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

