Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Man who attacked Rand Paul DC staffer let out of prison one day prior after serving 12 years

Neal was charged in 2010 with prostituting two women

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
close
Rand Paul staffer 'brutally attacked' in broad daylight in DC Video

Rand Paul staffer 'brutally attacked' in broad daylight in DC

The Kentucky senator released a statement on the attack, asking for 'privacy' so the victim can recover from the assault.

Glynn Neal, the man who allegedly "brutally attacked" Sen. Rand Paul's staffer Saturday, was released from prison just one day prior to the stabbing, according to reports.

In 2011, Neal was sentenced to 12 years and four months in prison on charges for "compelling an individual to live a life of prostitution without his or her consent" and "threat to kidnap to injure a person."

According to the Department of Justice, Neal served a federal prison sentence for forcing two women to engage in prostitution, Fox 5 reported.

Just 24 hours after his release from prison, Neal allegedly approached Paul staffer Phillip Todd on the street in Washington, D.C. Todd was stabbed and sustained "life-threatening injuries," according to Paul's office.

KENTUCKY SEN. RAND PAUL SAYS STAFF MEMBER ‘BRUTALLY ATTACKED,’ SUSTAINED ‘LIFE-THREATENING’ INJURIES

Rand Paul staffer who was stabbed in DC

Rand Paul staffer who was stabbed in DC (Tim Todd Facebook)

"This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said in a statement following the attack.

RAND PAUL STAFFER ‘BRUTALLY ATTACKED’ IN BROAD DAYLIGHT IN DC

Following the incident, an arrest for "Assault with Intent to Kill" was made by the Metropolitan Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The assault comes after the Washington D.C. city council pushed to change the city's criminal code by reducing penalties on violent crimes, but Congress intervened and President Biden nullified the proposed changes. 

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics