Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Sen Kennedy’s question on legal procedure stumps Biden judicial nominee in front of Senate committee

'Brady motion' compels prosecution to hand over potentially favorable evidence to defense

By Michael Lee | Fox News
close
Kennedy slams Biden's $6.8T budget proposal: 'Took my breath away' Video

Kennedy slams Biden's $6.8T budget proposal: 'Took my breath away'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., joined "Fox News Sunday" to discuss his concerns Biden's budget proposal and growing calls for the U.S. to designate cartels as terrorist organizations.

President Joe Biden trial court nominee Kato Crews was stumped by questioning from Sen. John Kennedy during confirmation hearing testimony on Wednesday.

Crews, a nominee for district judge of the U.S. District Court of Colorado, was asked by Kennedy how he would "analyze a Brady motion," with Crews answering that he had not "had the occasion to address a Brady motion" during his four and a half years on the bench.

After stumbling over the answer, Kennedy, R-La., asked Crews if he knew "what a Brady motion is."

BIDEN JUDICIAL NOMINEE REFUSES TO SAY WHETHER RACIAL DISCRIMINATION IS WRONG

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. (Fox News)

Crews, who currently serves as a magistrate judge, admitted that the concept was "not coming to mind" as a result of never having addressed the issue before, prompting Kennedy to ask if Crews remembered the Supreme Court case Brady v. Maryland and what the case held.

"I believe that the Brady case involved something regarding the Second Amendment," Crews responded. "I have not had an occasion to address that."

A Brady motion is a legal concept that came as a result of the landmark Brady v. Maryland Supreme Court decision in 1963, which held that the prosecution must hand over potentially favorable evidence to the defense.

U.S. District Court judge nominee Kato Crews, left, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

U.S. District Court judge nominee Kato Crews, left, and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. (Nathan Howard / Bloomberg | Mandel Ngan / AFP / Bloomberg)

BIDEN SUPREME COURT FRONT-RUNNER KETANJI BROWN JACKSON FACES SCRUTINY FOR OVERTURNED DECISIONS

The exchange was the second time this year Kennedy stumped a Biden judicial nominee during confirmation hearings, coming less than two months after the Louisiana senator quizzed Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren on Article V of the Constitution.

"Tell me what Article V of the Constitution does," Kennedy asked Bjelkengren at that hearing.

"Article V is not coming to mind at the moment," Bjelkengren responded.

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden (Alex Wong / Getty Images / File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kennedy then asked Bjelkengren about Article II, with the nominee again responding that the article did not come to mind.

Crews has served on the bench in his current role since 2018.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

More from Politics