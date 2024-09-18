Fox News Politics: Kamala's House Calls

Expand / Collapse search
- Top House committee shreds Biden-Harris admin on border…

- Liberal group claims Harris is lying about moderating on the border…

- Secret Service facing staffing shortage ahead of the election…

San Francisco ‘Values’ on Guns

As San Francisco's district attorney, Kamala Harris told legal gun owners in her community that authorities could "walk into" their homes to inspect whether they were storing their firearms properly under a new law she helped draft.

"We're going to require responsible behaviors among everybody in the community, and just because you legally possess a gun in the sanctity of your locked home doesn't mean that we're not going to walk into that home and check to see if you're being responsible and safe in the way you conduct your affairs," Harris told a group of reporters in May 2007. 

The remarks came during a press conference introducing legislation that Harris helped draft, which sought to impose penalties for gun owners who fail to store their firearms properly at home. 

During the May 2007 press conference discussing the safe-storage bill, Harris said the new measure was about legislating "our values" in an attempt to "encourage certain kinds of behavior."

"When we create laws, it's not only about creating an opportunity, if you will, to prosecute someone for committing a crime, but more importantly, when we legislate our values, it's about trying to encourage certain types of behavior," Harris said at the time. ….Read more

Kamala Harris in powder blue suit closeup photo

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI) leadership conference, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Trump Assassination Attempts 

THE BUTLER DEBACLE: Secret Service told locals they would ‘take care of’ building Crooks shot Trump from …Read more

400 SHORT: Secret Service facing staffing woes ahead of election …Read more

'VOCALLY ANTI-TRUMP': Concerns mount surrounding FBI lead agent investigating Trump assassination attempt …Read more

'FULL FORCE': FBI director promises to dedicate entire department's resources to investigating second Trump assassination attempt …Read more

A split image of Christopher Wray and Donald Trump after the July 13 assassination attempt

FBI Director Christopher Wray was questioned on Wednesday about a questionnaire asking FBI employees whether they support Donald Trump. (Chris Kleponis / AFP)

Capitol Hill

ELECTIONEERING: EXCLUSIVE: House Small Business Committee to present SBA with letter proving existence of key document in electioneering case …Read more

'CRISIS BY DESIGN': Top House committee report shreds Biden-Harris admin on border …Read more

FIRST INTERVIEW: New House Freedom Caucus chair reveals group's next 'big fight' …Read more

BORDER DEAL?: Cartel gun trafficking at border targeted in new bipartisan House bill …Read more

Dan Crenshaw, Abigail Spanberger in photo split with border crossing center

Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Abigail Spanberger are teaming up on a new bill to crack down on firearms and currency trafficking at the southern border (Getty Images)

Tales from the Trail

MIXED MESSAGES: Harris appears to undercut her own economic plan, says 'few' companies engage in price gouging …Read more

BLUE WALL BATTLEGROUNDS: New poll shows one candidate has an edge key states in Harris-Trump showdown …Read more

BATTLEGROUND BRAWL: New poll indicates whether Harris or Trump has the edge in this key battleground state …Read more

'CODING OVERSIGHT': Battleground state election database finds 100,000 voters lacked proof of citizenship …Read more

Adrian Fontes, Arizona's secretary of state

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes looks on during a House Administration Committee hearing in the Longworth House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol on September 11, 2024 in Washington, DC. The hearing examined "American Confidence in Elections" while looking forward to the 2024 Presidential Election in just under two months. (Photo by Bonnie Cash/Getty Images) (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

'KNOW AND TRUST' HER: Liberal group indicates they think Harris is pretending to moderate her immigration views before election …Read more

STATISTICAL TIE: Trump leads within margin of error in key battleground state …Read more

'CAREER POLITICIAN': Vulnerable Dem senator's claims about 'fighting' lobbyists come back to haunt him in new report …Read more

'TOXIC' TALK: Watch: Battleground state voters blame Dems' rhetoric for attempts on Trump's life …Read more

Michigan Trump supporters

"Make American Great Again" hats for sale before a town hall event with former US President Donald Trump and Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, not pictured, at Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. Trump is poised to capitalize on the second attempt on his life in recent months, using the shocking development to try to snatch back the political momentum that Vice President Kamala Harris has enjoyed. Photographer: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Across America

ICEBREAKER: Alaskans on alert as China, Russia war-game offshore …Read more

DIRTY FUEL: Western nations have bought $2B in Russian oil this year despite sanctions …Read more

‘OUR TEAM VS THEIR TEAM’: 'Trump Train' trial defendant says convoy participants engaged in free speech …Read more

200% TAX: Trump says he will make Chinese auto imports from Mexico 'unsellable' …Read more

AID DELAYED: $6B in Ukraine aid could go wasted if authority to spend it is not extended …Read more

