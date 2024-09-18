FBI investigation of Trump assassination attempt involves 'full force' of the department, Wray says

FBI Director Christopher Wray says he is devoting the "full force" of his department toward the investigation of the assassination attempts against former President Trump.

Wray made the assurance during his remarks at the Aspen Cyber Summit in the nation's capital. The FBI is one of several federal and state groups that have launched investigations into Sunday's attempt on Trump's life.

"I want to just take a moment to talk about what happened over the weekend in West Palm Beach," Wray said. "For the second time in just over two months, we’ve witnessed what appears to be an attempt to attack our democracy and our democratic process."

"I’m relieved that former President Trump is safe, and I want the American people to know the men and women of the FBI are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of what happened. Our work is very much ongoing, and we’re just a few days into the investigation, so we’re limited in what we can say at this point," he added.

"What I can say is that we have dedicated the full force of the FBI to this investigation, and that runs the gamut from criminal to national security resources … from tactical support to evidence response teams … from forensic scientists to operational technology personnel. Together, we’re working around the clock to investigate this," he said.

Wray's comments come as multiple federal and state law enforcement are looking into Sunday's incident. Suspect Ryan Wesley Routh is accused of attempting to assassinate Trump, lying in wait on a golf course for nearly 12 hours before being discovered by the Secret Service.

Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe traveled to West Palm Beach immediately following the incident. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also ordered his attorney general, Ashley Moody, to conduct a state-level investigation.

Routh remains in custody and has been charged with federal gun crimes. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 1.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies have lashed out at Democrats, arguing their extreme rhetoric is encouraging violence against the former president.