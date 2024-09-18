Liberal group indicates they think Harris is pretending to moderate her immigration views before election

Liberal immigration groups are criticizing Vice President Harris' recent adoption of tougher border policies, but are still supporting her as at least one indicated they believe Harris' new stance is all for show, Axios reported Wednesday.

Kerri Talbot, executive director of the Immigration Hub, told Axios that she opposes Harris' current stance on border policy. She called the Harris campaign's proposal essentially a "Republican bill," but added that she still supports Harris.

"We all know and trust Harris to make the right decisions when she's in office. I don't think this bill will ever come up again, as is," Talbot told the outlet.

Other liberal immigration groups also say they oppose Harris' new immigration policies, though they still support her campaign.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

Gina Cummings of Oxfam America argued the Harris campaign's immigration stances "should not be brought to the Senate floor or passed under any current or future administration."

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif, told Axios that Harris' bill "contains some of the same tried and failed policies that would actually make the situation worse at the southern border."

TOP HOUSE COMMITTEE DEMANDS INTERNAL DOCS ON HARRIS' ROLE IN BORDER CRISIS: ‘ABJECT FAILURE’

Nevertheless, Padilla added that Harris "is the only candidate in this race who also values keeping families together and providing a pathway to citizenship for long-term residents. And I'm proud to support her."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The southern border and the economy remain the top two issues for voters, and also the two issues where voters consistently say they think former President Trump would do a better job than Harris.

Republicans have blasted Harris for her role as "border czar," a colloquial title she received in 2021 when Biden tasked her with stemming the flow of illegal immigration by addressing "root causes."

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is now pressing the Biden administration to provide documents on the communications Harris' office had with border enforcement groups.

TRUMP REVEALS NEW PLEDGE AMID HAITIAN REFUGEE CONTROVERSY: ‘I WILL SAVE OUR CITIES’

Comer wrote to acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Troy Miller this week, demanding an update on the request.

"It is important the Committee and the American people understand Vice President Harris’s role as the border czar in the ongoing border crisis," Comer said in the letter obtained by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The mass illegal entry and release of illegal aliens into the United States under the Biden-Harris Administration has contributed to murders, sexual assaults, and serious bodily injuries committed against numerous Americans at the hands of illegal aliens. These crimes should have never happened," the letter continued.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report