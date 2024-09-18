Trump leads Harris within margin of error in tight Georgia race, poll finds

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck in one of the most important battleground states of the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released on Wednesday the results of its most recent voter survey, which framed the election as a dead heat race with significant margins for fluctuation.

The poll shows approximately 46.9% of voters currently say they would vote for Trump, compared to 44.4% of voters who say they would cast their vote for Harris.

With a margin of error of 3.1%, this makes the state election a toss-up between the two candidates.

Approximately 7% of voters reported themselves undecided, while the Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver and the rest of the third-party nominees polled below 1%.

The AJC poll showed inflation is the single most important issue among Georgia voters this election cycle.

Inflation is followed by economic concerns and the preservation of democracy, then immigration and abortion policy.

Polling was conducted by the University of Georgia School of Public & International Affairs Survey Research Center between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15. It surveyed 1,000 likely voters across Georgia.

The interviews were conducted over the telephone with citizens who had voted in the 2020 general election or an election since.