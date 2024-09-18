Expand / Collapse search
Trump leads Harris within margin of error in tight Georgia race, poll finds

Georgia remains a key battleground state in both candidates' plans for victory in the electoral college

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck-and-neck in one of the most important battleground states of the 2024 presidential election, according to a new poll.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released on Wednesday the results of its most recent voter survey, which framed the election as a dead heat race with significant margins for fluctuation.

The poll shows approximately 46.9% of voters currently say they would vote for Trump, compared to 44.4% of voters who say they would cast their vote for Harris. 

Trump speaks in Tucson, Arizona

Former President Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

With a margin of error of 3.1%, this makes the state election a toss-up between the two candidates.

Approximately 7% of voters reported themselves undecided, while the Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver and the rest of the third-party nominees polled below 1%.

The AJC poll showed inflation is the single most important issue among Georgia voters this election cycle. 

ABC News Hosts Second Presidential Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Trump debate in Philadelphia. (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Inflation is followed by economic concerns and the preservation of democracy, then immigration and abortion policy.

Polling was conducted by the University of Georgia School of Public & International Affairs Survey Research Center between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15. It surveyed 1,000 likely voters across Georgia.

Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewed by National Association of Black Journalists members at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The interviews were conducted over the telephone with citizens who had voted in the 2020 general election or an election since.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

