New House Freedom Caucus chair reveals GOP rebel group's next 'big fight'

EXCLUSIVE: New House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., wants to focus on two key issues for the remainder of this year – government funding and next year’s House GOP Conference rules.

"I've been on the Freedom Caucus, really, since, since the beginning," Harris told Fox News Digital on Tuesday night, in his first interview since being elected chair of the ultra-conservative group.

"I've watched, you know, all our chairs do a great job pushing the conservative agenda with Congress, and with the American people. And right now our big fight is going to be on controlling spending. It's going to be on what the rules look like for the next Congress."

Harris promised, "I'm going to roll up my sleeves and battle those two issues."

The Maryland Republican, who was first elected in 2010, was chosen to lead the Freedom Caucus for the remainder of the year after Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., vacated the role following his June primary loss to another Republican.

Harris has not been known to be particularly chatty with reporters on Capitol Hill, making him an understandable successor for a group that keeps even its membership list undisclosed.

The Freedom Caucus has also long been seen as a thorn in the side of House GOP leaders, pushing them to go further in pushing conservative policies through Congress.

Harris, however, praised Speaker Mike Johnson’s leadership on government funding ahead of a Wednesday vote on a Freedom Caucus-backed plan to avoid a government shutdown.

The plan is a six-month extension of this year’s federal funds known as a continuing resolution (CR), to give lawmakers more time to hash out fiscal year 2025’s priorities, paired with a measure requiring proof of citizenship in the voter registration process.

"The leadership he’s shown on this issue is excellent," Harris said. "I think if we had had this discussion one month ago and someone suggested that Speaker Johnson was going to bring a six-month CR to the floor, and, oh, by the way, we add the [Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act] into it – most people wouldn't believe it."

But the Democrat-controlled Senate and White House have called the legislation a nonstarter.

Harris would not say how conservatives could force Johnson to stick by the plan, even as several Republicans have publicly opposed the measure over concerns the speaker would not fight for the SAVE Act if it was rejected by the Senate.

"If it fails, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it," he said.

Harris did, however, urge those GOP critics to take a "second look" at the bill ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

"I hope they take a second look before tomorrow and realize that the important signal would send to the American people," Harris said. "I'd love to hear the argument Chuck Schumer is going to make to say, ‘Yeah, you know, we're going to reject that because we want illegal aliens to vote.’"

The Maryland Republican similarly would not go into detail about what changes he would want to see to the House GOP Conference rules – though the issue is expected to take center stage in the end-of-year leadership elections.

Ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., agreed to changing certain conference rules to win over his critics after House Republicans won the majority in the 2022 midterm elections.

That notably included lowering the threshold for triggering a vote on the speaker’s ouster – called the motion to vacate the chair – from a simple majority to just one vote.

"I hope that in its wisdom, that the Republican majority next year – because I believe there will be a Republican majority – not only adopts and endorses all those changes we made this term, but maybe make some further changes. Those will be discussed more obviously in the next two months."

When pressed for details, Harris noted there were other members of the group besides himself.

"That’s going to be up to what the Freedom Caucus says," Harris said. "I’m the chairman, but I’m not all the members."