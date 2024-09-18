Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Bipartisan House duo cracks down on gun trafficking at US-Mexico border

Reps Abigail Spanberger and Dan Crenshaw are unveiling the bill

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
close
Biden administration's border policies have made US 'more unsafe': Jim Desmond Video

Biden administration's border policies have made US 'more unsafe': Jim Desmond

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss why the county has become the 'epicenter' for the border crisis under the Biden administration and the broader safety implications from the surge. 

EXCLUSIVE: A bipartisan House duo is rolling out a plan on Wednesday to crack down on gun trafficking at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Reps. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, are leading a bill that would beef up manpower at outbound inspection points at the southern border and require inspections for at least 10% of outbound transport from the U.S. to Mexico.

The Secretary of Homeland Security would then be required to write a report on those inspections and the feasibility of raising the minimum threshold up to 15 or 20%.

TOP HOUSE COMMITTEE DEMANDS INTERNAL DOCS ON HARRIS' ROLE IN BORDER CRISIS: ‘ABJECT FAILURE’

Dan Crenshaw, Abigail Spanberger

Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Abigail Spanberger are teaming up on a new bill to crack down on firearms and currency trafficking at the southern border. (Getty Images)

Regarding personnel, the bill would direct Customs and Border Patrol to have at least 500 officers focused on inspecting the flow of goods and people from the U.S. into Mexico, as well as increased Homeland Security Investigations personnel who are specifically focused on currency and firearms smuggling investigations.

On the equipment front, the bipartisan legislation is also seeking to expand resources for southern border inspections, including 50 additional non-intrusive imaging systems, according to a summary previewed by Fox News Digital.

Crenshaw said the illegal flow of currency and firearms at the border "fuel the cartel’s war in Mexico and the fentanyl crisis that is poisoning Americans."

"As it stands, U.S. Customs and Border Protection do not have the resources to monitor southbound flows — but this bill helps fix that and serves as a good step in taking the fight to the cartels and disrupts their business operations," he said in a statement.

TRUMP REVEALS NEW PLEDGE AMID HAITIAN REFUGEE CONTROVERSY: ‘I WILL SAVE OUR CITIES’ 

border port of entry

People and vehicles pass over the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry bridge which connects the United States and Mexico on Jan. 19, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Getty Images)

Spanberger, invoking her background in criminal justice, said in a statement, "As a former CIA case officer who tracked cartels, I understand how these criminals smuggle firearms and bulk currency across our southern border to move the illicit proceeds that continue to fuel their criminal operations."

"We must continue working to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl into our communities — and we can do so by working to cut off the steady supply of contraband that props up the drug trade," she said.

Spanberger is leaving the House at the end of this year to run for governor of Virginia, and Republicans are eyeing her seat in the Washington, D.C., suburbs as a ripe pickup opportunity.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

Her emphasis on border security, with this bill and support for the now-defunct bipartisan Senate border deal, appears to be part of a wider paradigm shift for Democrats as they seek to hold onto the White House and Senate, as well as keep the House, in November.

Vulnerable Democrats in particular have emphasized their support for the border deal, which was eventually killed by an avalanche of GOP opposition, as the migrant crisis continues to burden cities and states around the country.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

The bill would require Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to file reports on border inspections to Congress. (AP)

Spanberger and Crenshaw’s bill is called the Enhancing Southbound Inspections to Combat Cartels Act. It has a companion bill in the Senate led by Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and James Langford, R-Okla. — one of the architects of the original Senate border deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even with bipartisan support, however, it’s not clear the new House bill will see a chamber-wide vote. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and other GOP opponents of the Biden administration have responded to its calls for increased funding at the border with arguments that more money is not a sufficient solution to what they see as fundamentally flawed policies.

Democrats in turn have accused Republicans of using the border crisis as a political football.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics