Fox News Politics: Indictment watch

Top Stories

HOW LONG? Former President Trump said on Saturday that he might be indicted, or even arrested in handcuffs, by Tuesday. But law enforcement sources tell Fox News that any indictment might not come until next week… Read more: Trump probe: law enforcement don’t expect arraignment until next week, virtual option not considered

HOUSE INTERFERENCE: Republicans and many legal experts doubt that felony charges – reportedly about hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels – would stick if Trump is indicted, and the House GOP wants Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to testify about it… Read more: House Judiciary Committee demands Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg testify about possible Trump indictment

WITCH HUNT REDUX: Trump's response to the looming potential indictment has been fiery… Read more: Trump addresses potential Stormy Daniels indictment in late-night video address on Truth Social

‘BASELESS’: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg hit back at Trump and House GOP for criticizing his approach to investigating the former president… Read more: Manhattan DA issues scathing response to GOP letter on possible Trump indictment: 'We will not be intimidated'

‘MEDDLING’: Democrats said the GOP's demand for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg to turn over documents related to his investigation of former President Trump is unacceptable… Read more: House Democrats explode at GOP attempt to 'interfere' with Manhattan DA's Trump indictment: 'Abuse of power'

INDICTMENT STATE OF MIND: Possible Trump indictment divides New Yorkers: Some say 'it's great,' others 'don't think it's right'… Read more: Trump’s base will ‘get even stronger’ if he is arrested: New Yorkers sound off

Up the Hill

OH BABY! House Republicans opened an investigation into the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) "poor response" to the mid-2021 baby formula shortage on Tuesday. Read more: House Republicans open investigation into Biden FDA's response to baby formula shortage

LAB LEAK: President Biden signed a bill Monday promising to ‘declassify and share as much of that information as possible’ about COVID-19's origins, ‘including potential links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology'… Read more: Biden signs COVID declassification bill, hints at withholding some information

STRUCK DOWN: Biden vetoed bipartisan legislation led by Republicans that would have prevented implementing the administration's ESG guidance for retirement accounts… Read more: Biden issues first veto of his presidency over influence from 'MAGA Republicans'

MAD MANCHIN: The Biden administration ‘continues to prioritize their radical policy agenda over the economic, energy and national security needs of our country, and it is absolutely infuriating,’ said Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the more vulnerable Democratic senators heading into the 2024 elections… Read more: Manchin blasts Biden's ESG veto, accuses him of putting 'radical policy agenda' ahead of economic security

BRACE YOURSELVES: Republicans are up in arms over Biden's moves to regulate popular handgun accessory…. Read more: GOP moves to block Biden’s pistol brace rule: ‘Abuse of rule-making authority’

BUDGET BATTLE: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wants to change the status quo when it comes to the budget, setting up a big spending fight… Read more: McCarthy vows end to massive ‘omnibus’ spending bills: ‘Not going to happen’

OUT OF LEFT FIELD: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back at left-wing progressives who criticized her attendance at a Bronx high school event that featured information about military academies. AOC tried to limit military recruitment in years past… Read more: 'Not just a right wing thing': AOC snaps at left-wing 'rumors' she hosted a military recruitment event

Campaign Trail Updates

BRING IT: Trump predicted earlier this month that indictment ‘probably will enhance my numbers' as he seeks the White House again… Read more: Trump works to use looming indictment for 2024 campaign advantage over DeSantis and other rivals

AS FLORIDA GOES: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn't announced whether he'll run for president in 2024, but he will be a headliner at a major conservative conference in DC this April… Read more: DeSantis to deliver 'major policy speech' at Heritage leadership summit after skipping CPAC

CASH BRAG: Longshot GOP presidential candidate and millionaire culture war crusader Vivek Ramaswamy says he shattered his fundraising expectations in the first weeks of his White House bid… Read more: Ramaswamy spotlights ‘shattering’ grassroots fundraising expectations in 2024 GOP presidential nomination bid

IDEAS MAN: Another potential presidential contender, former Rep. Mike Rogers, says his policy positions might be enough to propel him to the GOP nomination ahead of Trump… Read more: Potential 2024 GOP long shot says his ideas may be enough to boost him past Trump, DeSantis

UKRAINE ON THE BRAIN: Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is running for the GOP nomination in 2024, says DeSantis and Trump are both wrong about the importance of aiding Ukraine's war against Russia… Read more: Nikki Haley dings DeSantis and Trump on US aid to Ukraine as 2024 GOP presidential sweepstakes get underway