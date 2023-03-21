McCarthy vows end to massive ‘omnibus’ spending bills: ‘Not going to happen’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that the House is done passing giant "omnibus" spending bills under GOP leadership, and that Republicans would be returning to the traditional way of working – passing individual spending bills that give Congress a chance to manage the government as they are considered in committee.

"One thing you gotta know on principle too: we’re not taking up an omnibus," McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters at a Florida press conference on the last day of a Republican retreat. "It’s not going to happen. We gotta get back to doing the work that the American people expect us to do."

Republicans exploded in anger over last year’s passage of a $1.7 trillion spending bill for the rest of fiscal year 2023, which was introduced by Democrat leaders in the final days of the last Congress. That "omnibus" bill cobbled together all 12 annual spending bills into a single, 4,155-page bill that Democrats in the House and Senate rushed to pass just days before Republicans were set to take control of the House.

Several GOP lawmakers bristled over their inability to have any time to read it or amend it, and complained that under rules set by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., lawmakers were allowed to vote remotely for the bill without having to show up on the House floor.

Republicans have since said that the bloated spending bill was one of several approved by Democrats and signed by President Biden that have required trillions in new federal borrowing and juiced demand in the economy that has elevated inflation.

Lawmakers like Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, accused Democrats of "destroying the United States of America" by casually spending "money we don’t have."

"Everything the American people is watching right now is a complete sham," Roy said after the late December vote. "It’s a fraud, a fraud being perpetrated on the American people right before their eyes, right as we head into Christmas."

Roy and others also criticized the 18 Republican senators who allowed it to pass by voting for the mammoth bill in the Senate.

Republicans took control of the House just days later vowing to make sure Congress manages the federal government by passing spending bills that are deliberated in committee. A House rules package approved by Republicans says spending bills cannot be considered if they increase mandatory spending over a 5- or 10-year period, and that offsetting spending cuts must be found to cover new spending.

Those same rules also require all House committees to identify federal programs that still receive funding even though their congressional authorization has lapsed and eliminate a shortcut that made it easier for Democrats to raise the federal debt ceiling without a direct vote.

On Tuesday, McCarthy discussed an even more powerful tool to rein in spending – requiring a more methodical approach to federal spending bills that requires consideration in committee and by both the House and Senate. Under the GOP majority, committees are likely to hold spending steady or cut spending, and that could give Republicans leverage over the Senate, where the narrow 51-49 majority will make it difficult for senators to find any broad agreement on spending.

"I believe in the process," McCarthy said Tuesday. "I think we’ve got to get back to the foundation, the way Congress and the Senate was designed. They have ideas, they pass something, we pass something, we go to conference and work it out."