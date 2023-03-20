Biden issues first veto of his presidency over influence from 'MAGA Republicans'

President Biden vetoed a bill for the first time in his presidency on Monday, arguing the legislation was overly influenced by "MAGA Republicans."

The Republican-led legislation prevented Biden's administration from taking environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues into account when making investment decisions. GOP lawmakers argue ESG is a measure of a corporation's loyalty to "woke" cultural movements and should not be taken into account.

"I just vetoed my first bill. This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like. Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not," Biden announced in a Monday tweet.

