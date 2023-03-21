Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

House Republicans open investigation into Biden FDA's response to baby formula shortage

GOP lawmakers are skeptical of FDA's decision to fire no one after crisis

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

House Republicans opened an investigation into the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) "poor response" to the mid-2021 baby formula shortage on Tuesday.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf requesting all the administration's communications relating to the shortage and its response. Califf notoriously announced in January that the FDA would not fire anyone over its response to the crisis.

Comer's letter references a review of the FDA's response by a third party, which found that the organization lacked urgency and motivation in responding to the shortage.

"Despite this report, and the acknowledged need for a major overhaul, you stated that there would be no reassignments nor firings over the administration’s response to the infant formula shortage," Comer wrote in the letter. "We request documents and communications to understand the FDA’s response to the infant formula shortage."

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE: FDA RESPONSE REPORT CITES OUTDATED SYSTEM, TRAINING ISSUES

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., opened an investigation into President Biden's FDA on Tuesday.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., opened an investigation into President Biden's FDA on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is facing scrutiny over not firing anyone following the organization's poor response to the baby formula shortage.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf is facing scrutiny over not firing anyone following the organization's poor response to the baby formula shortage. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"As the administration scrambled to contain the issue, families across the nation were presented with the question of how they would feed the infants in their families and communities. Now, instead of removing or reassigning the individuals at fault for the poor response to this crisis, the announced restructuring of the food and nutrition division simply requires certain offices and personnel to report to the newly created position of Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods," Comer continued. "The Committee is concerned that the FDA’s restructuring is a superficial attempt—rather than a real effort—to bring accountability and make meaningful changes."

Califf himself testified to Congress in May 2022 that the FDA's response was "too slow and there were decisions that were suboptimal along the way." However, he blamed "mailroom issues" caused by the pandemic for the breakdown in the agency's response to whistleblower complaints. 

FDA PROPOSES LEAD LIMITS IN BABY FOOD

The letter goes on to make a series of requests for documents, including internal communications. Comer also requested documents relating to communications about its current reorganization plans.

Baby formula was scarce across the U.S. beginning the summer of 2021, and the military ultimately had to ship more supply from overseas.

Baby formula was scarce across the U.S. beginning the summer of 2021, and the military ultimately had to ship more supply from overseas. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation into the FDA is just one of many that Comer has started since taking over as Oversight Committee chairman in January.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics