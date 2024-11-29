Fox News Politics: Giving Thanks

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

Here's what's happening…

-op 5 biggest political turkeys ripped by conservatives in 2024

-Connecticut House Democrats report being targeted by bomb threats on Thanksgiving

-Biden thankful for smooth transition of power, urges Trump to 'rethink' tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Farm to Table

Several liberal figures called on conservatives and President-elect Donald Trump supporters to give thanks to illegal immigrants on Thanksgiving, suggesting they acknowledge a large portion of migrants were the ones who harvested and packed their entrées enjoyed on Thursday.

"Everyone at the dinner table today, especially MAGA, please give thanks to the undocumented immigrants that picked and packed the food you’re enjoying," said former Obama Housing & Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro .

"They deserve our grace. Happy Thanksgiving," the former San Antonio mayor added .

Castro’s post was lambasted by respondents, who rhetorically asked which crops were being picked by the migrants flooding New York City and Chicago, while others suggested the characterizations were "racist" assumptions about farmworkers…Read more

Trump Transition

TRANS IN MILITARY?: Trump team dismisses reports he will discharge trans in military: 'No decisions on this issue have been made'…Read more

COMMON UNDERSTANDING: Trump says Mexico will stop flow of migrants after speaking with Mexican president following tariff threats…Read more

'RADICAL LEFT LUNATICS': Trump delivers Thanksgiving message to 'Radical Left Lunatics'…Read more

Trail Dust

MEDIA SHAKEUP: Inside how podcasters helped make Trump close the deal with young male voters…Read more

STILL HOT: Political betting markets still have plenty of action despite end of election season…Read more

Capitol Hill

IOWA RACE: Iowa Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks beats Dem challenger in state's 1st Congressional District…Read more

Across America

GAME PLAN: New Republican Governors chair, pointing to campaign battles ahead, touts 'our policies are better'…Read more

CALIFORNIA RACE: Democrat Derek Tran unseats Rep. Michelle Steel in California's 45th Congressional District…Read more

GIANT CUTS: Top auto giants reporting job, factory cuts amid heightened push into EV market…Read more

BUS RIDE BACK HOME: Texas could bus migrants to directly to ICE for deportation instead of sanctuary cities under proposed plan…Read more

'HUGE WIN': Federal court of appeals just ruled that Texas has the right to build the razor wire border wall…Read more

EVACUATION DAY?: What is Evacuation Day? The forgotten holiday that predates Thanksgiving…Read more

CANADIAN 'EMPIRE'?: New York lawmaker suggests NYS, New England secede to Canada over Trump…Read more