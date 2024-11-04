Expand / Collapse search
Democrat Derek Tran unseats Rep. Michelle Steel in California's 45th Congressional District

Rep. Michelle Steel ran for re-election with a strong challenge from Democratic rival Derek Tran

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph , Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
First-time Democratic candidate and Army veteran Derek Tran has won California's 45th Congressional District, unseating Trump-endorsed Rep. Michelle Steel in what was considered one of the Golden State's closely watched races, per The Associated Press. 

Tran challenged Steel in what was a traditionally conservative district, although in recent years it has become somewhat of a swing district. The district covers parts of Orange County, including Fountain Valley, Westminster and Garden Grove. 

The voting demographic is predominately Asian American. 

split of Michelle Steel and Derek Tran

GOP Rep. Michelle Steel, left, and challenger Derek Tran, right (Getty Images)

Steel was first elected to Congress in 2020 in the neighboring 48th District, in which she defeated incumbent Democrat Harley Rhouda, flipping the district red. 

In 2018, Democrat Katie Porter flipped the district blue after defeating Republican incumbent Mimi Waters. 

Steel reclaimed the seat in 2020 and held onto it in 2022 by a narrow lead, making CA-45 one of the Republican-dominated districts that President Biden won in 2020 by around 6%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

