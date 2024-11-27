Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump says Mexico will stop flow of migrants after speaking with Mexican president following tariff threats

Trump threatened to impose a 25% across-the-board tariff on Mexico on the first day of his presidency

Louis Casiano
President-elect Trump said he spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, saying she has agreed to "stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States" following threats this week to significantly tariff goods from Mexico.

Trump vowed to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada if both nations failed to do more to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the U.S. Sheinbaum, who recently took office, said on Wednesday that Mexico would retaliate if Trump followed through on his promise. 

TRUMP LIKELY TO MAKE SEVERAL BORDER SECURITY MOVES ON FIRST DAY, SAYS EXPERT

Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo

President Claudia Sheinbaum (Left) President-elect Donald Trump (Right.) (Getty Images)

"If there are U.S. tariffs, Mexico would also raise tariffs," Sheinbaum said during a press conference. 

On Wednesday, Trump said he spoke with his Sheinbaum about the matter. 

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo," he wrote on Truth Social. "She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!"

MEXICAN PRESIDENT MIGHT BE CHANGING VIEW ON US AS TRUMP WIN SENDS WARNING TO RULING SOCIALISTS 

Presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum

Claudia Sheinbaum, former mayor of Mexico City and presidential candidate for the Morena party, during a campaign launch event in Mexico City, Mexico, on Friday, March 1, 2024. Sheinbaum launched her campaign with a series of proposals to build out the welfare programs that underpin the popularity of the current president, pitching herself as someone who would build on his legacy.  (Victoria Razo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In a subsequent post, he said that: "Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!"

Sheinbaum and Trump spoke by phone later on Wednesday, the Mexican president said on social-media platform X, adding the two discussed "strengthening collaboration on security issues" and that the conversation was "excellent," Reuters reported. 

Trump has long complained that Mexico has failed to do enough to stop the flow of migrants on its side of the southern border.  

Trump also threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on China over the massive amounts of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from Mexico. 

Trump sees tariffs as 'effective negotiating tool' for Canada and Mexico Video

In response, the China Daily newspaper – which is run by the Chinese Communist Party – published an editorial Tuesday saying, "The excuse the president-elect has given to justify his threat of additional tariffs on imports from China is far-fetched," according to Reuters.


 

