Trump says Mexico will stop flow of migrants after speaking with Mexican president following tariff threats

President-elect Trump said he spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, saying she has agreed to "stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States" following threats this week to significantly tariff goods from Mexico.

Trump vowed to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada if both nations failed to do more to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs into the U.S. Sheinbaum, who recently took office, said on Wednesday that Mexico would retaliate if Trump followed through on his promise.

"If there are U.S. tariffs, Mexico would also raise tariffs," Sheinbaum said during a press conference.

On Wednesday, Trump said he spoke with his Sheinbaum about the matter.

"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo," he wrote on Truth Social. "She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border. We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!"

In a subsequent post, he said that: "Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately. THIS WILL GO A LONG WAY TOWARD STOPPING THE ILLEGAL INVASION OF THE USA. Thank you!!!"

Sheinbaum and Trump spoke by phone later on Wednesday, the Mexican president said on social-media platform X, adding the two discussed "strengthening collaboration on security issues" and that the conversation was "excellent," Reuters reported.

Trump has long complained that Mexico has failed to do enough to stop the flow of migrants on its side of the southern border.

Trump also threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on China over the massive amounts of fentanyl coming into the U.S. from Mexico.

In response, the China Daily newspaper – which is run by the Chinese Communist Party – published an editorial Tuesday saying, "The excuse the president-elect has given to justify his threat of additional tariffs on imports from China is far-fetched," according to Reuters.



