Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Threats

Connecticut House Democrats report being targeted by bomb threats on Thanksgiving

Reps. Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney and John Larson report receiving threats

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Violent threats against Trump nominees could deter good candidates from public service, GOP rep warns Video

Violent threats against Trump nominees could deter good candidates from public service, GOP rep warns

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., comments on bomb threats geared toward Trump's Cabinet picks and the 'very unfortunate' implications for politics in the future.

Four Connecticut House Democrats say their homes have been targeted by bomb threats on Thanksgiving Day. 

Each of the threats against Reps. Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and John Larson were determined to be unfounded and come after nearly a dozen of President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees and other appointees were targeted with similar warnings on Tuesday night. 

"This morning, I was notified of a bomb threat targeting my home where I was celebrating Thanksgiving with my family," Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement. "Thankfully, after a swift and thorough response from the United States Capitol Police, the Greenwich Police Department, and the Stamford Police Department, no evidence of a bomb was found." 

"There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," he added. 

TRUMP CABINET NOMINEES, APPOINTEES TARGETED WITH ‘VIOLENT, UNAMERICAN THREATS’ 

Connecticut House Democrats targeted with bomb threats

Clockwise from top left, Connecticut Reps. John Larson, Jahana Hayes, Jim Himes and Joe Courtney. (Tom Williams/Roll Call/Kevin Dietsch/Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Douglas Healey/Getty Images/Reuters)

Hayes said she was notified by the chief of the Wolcott Police Department shortly before 8 a.m. this morning "that they received a threatening email stating a pipe bomb had been placed in the mailbox at my home." 

That department and Connecticut State Police then responded to her home and cleared the scene without finding any bomb or explosive materials, according to Hayes. 

"I thank law enforcement for their swift attention to this matter, their actions demonstrate there is no place in our country for political violence," Hayes also said. 

A spokesperson for Courtney told Fox61 that there was "no evidence found of a bomb" at his property in Vernon. 

"Joe and Audrey extend their utmost gratitude to the law enforcement officers, whose response should signal to perpetrators that these types of threats will not be tolerated," the spokesperson added. 

MAN CONVICTED FOR DOZENS OF THREATS AGAINST FORMER SPEAKER MCCARTHY OVER CHINESE BALLOONS 

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees and other top appointees were recently targeted with threats as well. (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)

Larson said in his own statement, "Early this morning, East Hartford Police came to my home in response to a bomb threat. 

"The police determined no bomb was present at the property and the Larson family is safe," he added. 

The warnings that the Trump Cabinet nominees and other appointees faced "ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,’" according to Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. 

Rep. Jim Himes

Rep. Jim Himes speaks to members of the press after a briefing at the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 14. Himes said on Thursday, "There is no place for political violence in this country." (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Sources told Fox News Digital that John Ratcliffe, the nominee to be CIA director; Pete Hegseth, the nominee for secretary of defense; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the nominee for UN ambassador, were among those targeted. Brooke Rollins, who Trump has tapped to be secretary of agriculture, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee to be EPA administrator, separately revealed they were also targeted. 

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics