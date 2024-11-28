Connecticut House Democrats report being targeted by bomb threats on Thanksgiving

Four Connecticut House Democrats say their homes have been targeted by bomb threats on Thanksgiving Day.

Each of the threats against Reps. Jim Himes, Jahana Hayes, Joe Courtney, and John Larson were determined to be unfounded and come after nearly a dozen of President-elect Trump’s Cabinet nominees and other appointees were targeted with similar warnings on Tuesday night.

"This morning, I was notified of a bomb threat targeting my home where I was celebrating Thanksgiving with my family," Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement. "Thankfully, after a swift and thorough response from the United States Capitol Police, the Greenwich Police Department, and the Stamford Police Department, no evidence of a bomb was found."

"There is no place for political violence in this country, and I hope that we may all continue through the holiday season with peace and civility," he added.

TRUMP CABINET NOMINEES, APPOINTEES TARGETED WITH ‘VIOLENT, UNAMERICAN THREATS’

Hayes said she was notified by the chief of the Wolcott Police Department shortly before 8 a.m. this morning "that they received a threatening email stating a pipe bomb had been placed in the mailbox at my home."

That department and Connecticut State Police then responded to her home and cleared the scene without finding any bomb or explosive materials, according to Hayes.

"I thank law enforcement for their swift attention to this matter, their actions demonstrate there is no place in our country for political violence," Hayes also said.

A spokesperson for Courtney told Fox61 that there was "no evidence found of a bomb" at his property in Vernon.

"Joe and Audrey extend their utmost gratitude to the law enforcement officers, whose response should signal to perpetrators that these types of threats will not be tolerated," the spokesperson added.

MAN CONVICTED FOR DOZENS OF THREATS AGAINST FORMER SPEAKER MCCARTHY OVER CHINESE BALLOONS

Larson said in his own statement, "Early this morning, East Hartford Police came to my home in response to a bomb threat.

"The police determined no bomb was present at the property and the Larson family is safe," he added.

The warnings that the Trump Cabinet nominees and other appointees faced "ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,’" according to Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources told Fox News Digital that John Ratcliffe, the nominee to be CIA director; Pete Hegseth, the nominee for secretary of defense; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the nominee for UN ambassador, were among those targeted. Brooke Rollins, who Trump has tapped to be secretary of agriculture, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee to be EPA administrator, separately revealed they were also targeted.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.