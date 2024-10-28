Fox News Politics: The Final Stretch

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Battleground state voting data reveals over 200K votes cast in red counties impacted by hurricane

-Trump’s message moments before assassination attempt spurred me to action: Butler-area mayor

-Trump supporters outside Madison Square Garden say 'exhilarating' rally shows NY is in play

Last Lap

During the final week leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5, former President Trump is making two brief detours from campaigning in the crucial seven battleground states that will likely determine if the Republican nominee or Vice President Kamala Harris wins the 2024 election.

On Thursday, which is Halloween, the former president will make a campaign stop in New Mexico, and Saturday he'll visit Virginia. Both states were once key general election battlegrounds that have leaned blue the past two decades.

In fact, you've got to look back 20 years – to President George W. Bush's re-election – to find the last GOP presidential nominee to carry both states…Read more

White House

BIDEN'S BALLOT: Biden casts vote in Delaware, calls Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally ‘simply embarrassing’…Read more

TWISTED SISTER: Catholic vote calls out Harris for photo with controversial Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag nuns…Read more

Capitol Hill

ELECTION DAY PLOT: Top Republicans probe Biden admin on Afghan nationals' alleged Election Day terrorist plot…Read more

SENATE RACES NARROW: Republican incumbents Cruz, Fischer hold narrow leads in Texas, Nebraska Senate races: poll…Read more

SEEING RED: Internal House GOP memo reveals confidence amid dead-heat presidential race…Read more

Tales from the Trail

'DOES NOT REFLECT': Trump camp responds to backlash over comedian's Puerto Rico joke at rally…Read more

‘LESS EFFECTIVE’: Pro-Harris super PAC warns against negative messaging that focuses too much on 'Trump fascist' label…Read more

MIDWEST BATTLEGROUND: Michigan campaign stops from presidential candidates already double that of 2020, 2016…Read more

VIRAL MOMENT: Apparent Harris supporter yelling at baby in stroller goes viral…Read more

BAD BUNNY BACKLASH: Bad Bunny endorses Harris after Trump rally comedian jokes Puerto Rico is 'floating island of garbage'…Read more

'COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE': NYC mayor weighs in on Trump's historic MSG rally after 45's gracious shout-out…Read more

'HORRIBLY OFFENSIVE': Walz repeats Clinton attack that Trump Madison Square Garden event mirrored 1930s Nazi rally…Read more

BADGER STATE BATTLE: Trump, Harris nearly tied in battleground Wisconsin 8 days from Election Day, poll finds…Read more

'POOR TASTE': Pro-Trump comedian who told Puerto Rico joke at Madison Square Garden draws criticism from AOC, others…Read more

Across America

PUMPING UP THE PRICE: Minnesota lawmaker says Walz gas tax increase will hurt lower-income residents the most…Read more

'SHUT IT DOWN': Texas makes major land buy to build additional border wall, tackle migrant surge: 'Shut it down'…Read more

'I DON'T GIVE A S---': Leaked video exposes Dem staffer admitting 'quiet part out loud' in fiery tirade: 'Open the f---ing border'…Read more

'SCARED': 'Scared' and 'traumatized': Walz's support for trans women in Minnesota's only women's prison 'endangering' inmates…Read more

'DEPORTED TOGETHER': Tom Homan says mass deportations possible without family separation: 'Families can be deported together'…Read more

HIGH COURT APPEAL: Virginia appeals to SCOTUS to reverse judge's ruling putting potential noncitizens back on voter rolls…Read more

Politics Abroad

WW3?: Former National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien: Ukraine’s NATO bid risks ‘World War III’…Read more

ATOMIC INFLUX: China will double its nuclear arsenal to over 1,000 warheads by 2030, according to US intelligence…Read more