Trump, Harris nearly tied in battleground Wisconsin 8 days from Election Day, poll finds

Former President Trump and Vice President Harris are nearly tied in Wisconsin, a key battleground state, with just eight days until Election Day, according to a new poll.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Monday found Trump and Harris neck and neck in Wisconsin, 48% to 47%, respectively, from a statewide poll of 500 likely voters. The razor-thin results fell within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

Harris, however, leads Trump in Door County, Wisconsin, which has been a predictor of which candidate takes the White House. The poll of 300 likely voters in Door County found Harris leading Trump in that area 50% to 47%, which is within the margin of error of 5.7 percentage points.

Wisconsin is one of three Rust Belt states that voted for Trump in 2016, then flipped back to the Democrats in 2020. President Biden won the state by just 20,682 votes, or 0.7 points.

BATTLEGROUND STATE OFFICIALS SAY FOREIGN ENEMIES USING MISINFORMATION TO ‘UNDERMINE’ DEMOCRATIC PROCESS

In Wisconsin, which is defined by its White working-class population like other competitive Midwestern states, 58% of the state’s voters are White without a college degree, according to the Fox News Voter Analysis. That is 15 points higher than the national electorate.

The USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll also found that in Wisconsin, Harris has a 14-point lead over Trump among women, 55% to 41%, respectively. The result flips to Trump’s favor among men, showing Trump ahead 18 percentage points over Harris, 56% to 38%, respectively.

MILLIONS OF VOTERS HAVE ALREADY CAST BALLOTS FOR NOV. 5 ELECTION

Wisconsin is one of the three so-called "Blue Wall" states – the others being Michigan and Pennsylvania – that make up seven swing states that will ultimately decide the election. Harris and Trump are aggressively competing in these states, which also include Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and North Carolina.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Monday morning, early voters in Wisconsin cast 850,163 ballots, whereas nationwide more than 41 million votes have already been cast in the election.

Fox News’ Rémy Numa and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.