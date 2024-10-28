Biden casts vote in Delaware, calls Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally ‘simply embarrassing’

President Biden cast his early-voting ballot in Delaware on Monday and told reporters he was confident that Vice President Kamala Harris would defeat former President Donald Trump, calling Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday an embarrassment.

Biden waited in line with other voters outside the state of Delaware Department of Elections and helped push an older woman in a wheelchair ahead of him before casting his ballot. After voting, Biden greeted reporters outside, where he was asked whether it was a bittersweet moment.

Biden responded, "No, this is just sweet."

Biden stepped down from his re-election campaign in July following a poor debate performance that stoked concerns about his health and Democrats' worries about his chances of defeating Trump.

LIVE UPDATES: TRUMP RIDES HIGH AFTER MSG RALLY AS HE AND HARRIS NEAR ONE WEEK TO ELECTION DAY

Biden was asked what he thought about the massive rally Trump held at Madison Square Garden the previous night.

"It’s beneath any president but that’s what we’re used to," Biden said. "That’s why this election is so important."

Biden added that Trump puts his own character into question "every time he opens his mouth."

Trump took the stage Sunday night in front of a packed house of thousands of supporters, focusing his speech on spiraling immigration, inflation woes and looking toward the future with lower consumer costs and securing the border.

When asked about the Israel-Hamas war and a potential cease-fire, Biden responded, "We need a cease-fire, we should end this war."

Regarding another conflict abroad, the Russia-Ukraine war, Biden was asked about North Korea deploying troops to help Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TRUMP, HARRIS NEARLY TIED IN BATTLEGROUND WISCONSIN 8 DAYS FROM ELECTION DAY, POLL FINDS

"It’s very dangerous," Biden said, of the apparent escalation.

The range of questions included whether he thought Elon Musk’s $1 million offer to swing-state voters who sign his political action committee’s petition backing the Constitution was election interference. Biden called the tech billionaire’s offer "totally inappropriate."

Biden was also asked if he thought Democrats – including Harris – would win.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think we will," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.