Trump camp responds to backlash over comedian's Puerto Rico joke at rally

The Trump campaign is distancing itself from remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during former President Donald Trump's New York City rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, after he jokingly described a U.S. territory as a "floating island of garbage."

"It is absolutely wild times – it really, really is. And, you know, there's a lot going on. Like, I don't know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now – I think it's called Puerto Rico," Hinchcliffe said, earning him immediate criticism from both sides of the aisle.

"Who is that jackwat?" asked Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was live-streaming his reaction to the event alongside Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "When you have some a--hole calling Puerto Rico ‘floating garbage,’ know that that's what they think about you. It's what they think about anyone who makes less money than them," Ocasio-Cortez added.

"Disgusted by Tony Hinchcliffe's racist comment calling Puerto Rico a 'floating island of garbage.' This rhetoric does not reflect GOP values," Florida GOP Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, who is Cuban American, said on X in response to the comments.

"This is not a joke. It’s completely classless & in poor taste," Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., another Cuban American, added online. "Puerto Rico is the crown jewel of the Caribbean & home to many of the most patriotic Americans I know. Tony Hinchcliffe clearly isn’t funny & definitely doesn’t reflect my values or those of the Republican Party."

Meanwhile, amid the backlash over Hinchcliffe's joke, the Trump campaign released a statement seeking to distance itself from the controversial remarks.

"This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign," senior Trump campaign adviser Danielle Alvarez said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Despite getting roundly criticized by both Republicans and Democrats, Hinchcliffe doubled down on his remarks.

"These people have no sense of humor," the comedian wrote in a post on X, which was directed at Ocasio-Cortez and Walz.

"Wild that a vice presidential candidate would take time out of his "busy schedule" to analyze a joke taken out of context to make it seem racist," Hinchcliffe said.

"I love Puerto Rico and vacation there. I made fun of everyone…watch the whole set," he argued. "I’m a comedian Tim…might be time to change your tampon."