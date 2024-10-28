Apparent Harris rallygoer screams at baby in stroller in shocking viral video

A video of a woman screaming at a toddler outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' celebrity-packed Houston rally is going viral on social media as critics slam the shocking behavior seen toward a child.

Harris' Texas rally Friday was joined by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Jessica Alba and Willie Nelson to make a last-ditch appeal to voters in the red state ahead of next week's election.

A video posted to social media shortly after the event shows a woman in a light blue T-shirt standing outside what appears to be the Houston Metro station walking over to a little girl in a stroller among the throngs of people decked out in Harris-Walz apparel.

The woman in the light blue shirt is seen leaning down to the toddler in the stroller and screaming in her face. It is unclear what the woman said and what provoked the incident.

A man, likely the young girl's father, quickly picked up the toddler and removed her from the woman's direct line of ire.

The shocking video then shows another woman quickly confronting the screaming woman, pulling her away from the girl and admonishing her for the outburst.

"Not at the baby, not at the baby," the woman who intervened was seen telling the screaming woman.

The girl's father was holding a microphone during the exchange and was later heard asking the screaming woman: "Are you not ashamed at all? Look at her face!" It is unclear if the father was a counter-protester at the rally or why he had a microphone.

The video has racked up more than 22 million views on X alone as of Monday morning.

Social media commenters lambasted the screaming woman, while praising the other woman who intervened.

Harris' rally on Friday included 30,000 people, as word spread that Beyoncé was slated to appear at the rally. The pop star officially endorsed Harris during her appearance but did not perform any songs.

"It's time for America to sing a new song," Beyoncé said. "Ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris."

Ahead of the rally, media outlets such as MSNBC reported Beyoncé would not only appear, but would also likely perform at the rally. Beyoncé did not perform, sparking the Trump campaign to argue that Harris "lied" about Beyoncé's appearance at the rally in order to "build a crowd."

Trump also slammed the event during his own rally in Michigan on Saturday.

"Beyoncé went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left, and the place went crazy," Trump told a crowd in Michigan. "They booed the hell out of everybody. They thought she was going to perform. What happened was my opponent got up and started speaking, and they booed the hell out of her. It’s crazy. They have to use people to get people to come, and then they send buses. We don’t send buses. Everybody comes. We’re just going to make America great again. It’s very simple."

Fox News Digital's Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.