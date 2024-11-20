Fox News Politics: Fetterman says he's open to Oz

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

- Speaker Johnson makes clarification after statement regarding transgender House member-elect

-Top 10 states where Trump outperformed in 2024

-Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia says with Trump’s election, ‘we’ve got a friend in the White House’

‘On One Condition’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said he would vote to confirm his former political opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) administrator if Oz plans to protect the government programs.

"If Dr. Oz is about protecting and preserving Medicare and Medicaid, I’m voting for the dude," Fetterman tweeted.

Fetterman defeated Oz, a Republican, in Pennsylvania's 2022 U.S. Senate race…Read more

White House

'THEY MAKE US STRONGER': Biden Defense Secretary argues women, racial diversity 'make us stronger' as Trump admin looms…Read more

MR PRESIDENT!?: Biden skips taking questions at G-20 in Brazil, despite reporter pleading with him…Read more

MACHINE BIAS: Biden admin warns AI in schools may exhibit racial bias, anti-trans discrimination and trigger investigations…Read more

MAJOR CHANGES: Biden makes another Ukraine policy shift with approval of sending anti-personnel mines…Read more

'WOMEN'S ONLY SPACES': Speaker Johnson announces new Capitol bathroom policy in response to controversy over trans new House member…Read more

'CLEAR DEADLINE': Biden admin Commerce Dept seeks to exhaust CHIPS Act funding before Biden leaves office…Read more

Trump Transition

WHISTLEBLOWER'S FREEDOM: Trump Cabinet picks increase odds Edward Snowden could see life of freedom in the US…Read more

VISA ABUSE: Trump could seek to roll back habitually ‘defrauded’ immigration program, expert says…Read more

WHITAKER TAPPED: Trump taps former acting AG Matthew Whitaker as NATO ambassador…Read more

THE SPRINT: Race to confirm Trump nominees kicks off in January - Chad Pergram…Read more

'IMMEDIATE DISMISSAL': Trump lawyers demand Bragg case be 'immediately dismissed,' say election 'supersedes' 'political motivations'…Read more

NUCLEAR THREAT: Iran vastly increased nuclear fuel stockpile ahead of Trump return, UN agency finds…Read more

'EXIT RAMP': Trump's cut to Biden's EV tax credit, backed by Musk, may impact auto industry, experts say…Read more

HEAR HIM OUT: Lindsey Graham urges GOP not to form 'lynch mob' ahead of Gaetz confirmation…Read more

Capitol Hill

'VERY PLEASED': House passes bill to bolster geothermal energy production by increasing lease sale frequency…Read more

BATHROOM BATTLE: Nancy Mace’s effort to ban transgender Delaware Democrat from Capitol women's restrooms gains support…Read more

STILL WAITING: 5 uncalled House races to determine size of Republican majority…Read more

'GO THE WAY OF THE DODO': Incoming Senate Dem Elissa Slotkin torches identity politics in 2024 autopsy…Read more

Trail Dust

WATCHERS ON THE WAY: Congressional election observers deploy to Iowa for recount in uncalled House race…Read more

TOLEDO TOSSUP: Democratic Ohio Rep. Kaptur narrowly wins re-election, keeping Republican majority at 218 seats…Read more

Across America

NEVER AGAIN: DePaul University student assaulted by anti-Israel agitator seeks legal action: 'I will never apologize'…Read more

HISTORIC REJECTION: Calif rejects minimum wage hike…Read more

'OPEN TO MEETING': Elon Musk wants to meet Alex Soros — and Soros says he's open to it…Read more

HITTING HOME: Illegal with suspected Tren de Aragua ties robbed Manhattan prosecutor in her apartment building: police…Read more

EX-POLL WORKER INDICTED: Ex-Georgia poll worker indicted for mailing bomb threat to polling place: FBI..Read more

AMENDMENT: Louisiana lawmakers weighing constitutional amendment that would send more juvenile offenders to adult jails…Read more

'THIS IS THE RESULT': Democrat mayor slams his own party after deadly hours-long stabbing spree…Read more