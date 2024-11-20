Ex-Georgia poll worker indicted for mailing bomb threat to polling place: FBI

A Georgia poll worker is facing charges for allegedly mailing a bomb threat to a polling place ahead of Election Day.

The FBI alleges that Nicholas Wimbish, 25, mailed the bomb threat to the Jones County Elections superintendent on Oct. 17. Investigators also say Wimbish lied to the FBI in the course of the investigation, according to the indictment.

"Wimbish was serving as a poll worker at the Jones County Elections Office on Oct. 16, when he had a verbal altercation with a voter. Later that evening, Wimbish allegedly conducted online research to determine what information about himself would be publicly available. The following day, Wimbish allegedly mailed a letter addressed to the Jones County Elections Superintendent, purportedly from a 'Jones County Voter,'" the Justice Department wrote in a statement.

The Justice Department said Wimbish's letter was allegedly drafted to "make it appear as if it came from the voter," including claims such as "Wimbish had given me hell," and that Wimbish was "distracting voters from concentrating."

"The letter threatened that Wimbish and others ‘should look over their shoulder,’ that 'I know where they all live because I found home voting addresses for all them,'" the DOJ wrote. "Further, the letter allegedly threatened to ‘rage rape’ the ‘ladies’ and warned them to ‘watch every move they make and look over their shoulder.’"

The letter concluded with a handwritten note, "PS boom toy in early vote place, cigar burning, be safe," the DOJ said.

Wimbish was originally arrested for the incident on Nov. 4, and he made his first court appearance on Nov. 5.

Wednesday's indictment also alleges that Wimbish lied to the FBI in the course of the investigation. Authorities say Wimbish denied writing the letter and suggested that the voter had written it instead.

FBI investigators later discovered a copy of the letter on Wimbish's computer.

Wimbish is charged with mailing a bomb threat, conveying false information about a bomb threat, mailing a threatening letter and making false statements to the FBI, according to the DOJ. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the mailing a bomb threat count and five years in prison on each of the mailing a threatening letter, conveying false information and making false statements counts.