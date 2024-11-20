Elon Musk wants to meet Alex Soros — and Soros says he's open to it

Business magnate Elon Musk expressed interest in meeting Alex Soros, who replied that he would be open to it.

Alex Soros is a son of nonagenarian liberal megadonor George Soros.

"I would be curious to meet and understand your goals better," Musk wrote to Alex Soros on X.

"I often learn most from people whose views are different than my own. Open to meeting," Soros replied.

A video that recently circulated online showed Musk raising his hand after someone asked where there was a "George Soros of the right."

Musk, who strongly supported President-elect Donald Trump's 2024 White House bid, has likened himself to a centrist version of Soros.

"More accurate would be that I'm ‘George Soros’ of the middle. I don’t want the pendulum to swing too far right, but right now it’s just too far left," he posted.

During a 2023 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Musk said that in his view, George Soros "fundamentally hates humanity."

Alex Soros is chair of the board of directors of the Open Society Foundations, which was founded by his father.

"The Open Society Foundations, founded by George Soros, are the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights," according to opensocietyfoundations.org.

Trump has tapped Musk and former GOP presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to work for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The president-elect said in a statement that DOGE "will provide advice and guidance from outside of Government, and will partner with the White House and Office of Management & Budget to drive large scale structural reform, and create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before."