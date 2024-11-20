Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

California voters narrowly reject $18 minimum wage; first such no-vote nationwide since 1996

Gov Gavin Newsom recently praised a fast-food wage hike, saying its results should 'dispel the cynics'

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Newsom’s $20 minimum wage hike is going to turn into $20 Big Macs: Tom Manzo Video

Newsom’s $20 minimum wage hike is going to turn into $20 Big Macs: Tom Manzo

The California Business and Industrial Alliance President Tom Manzo joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss Governor Gavin Newsom’s controversial decision to raise the minimum wage for certain businesses. 

California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have raised the state's minimum wage to $18 per hour; the first failure of such an initiative nationwide in almost 30 years.

The tabulation came two weeks after Election Day due to the narrowing margin, as 49.2% of Californians ultimately supported the wage hike, falling just short.

The vote was geographically disparate, with every Bay Area and coastal county except San Luis Obispo, Orange, Ventura and Del Norte supporting the measure – and every inland county except Alpine and Imperial opposing it.

The current minimum wage in California is $16 per hour, but it includes a $20 per hour exclusion for fast-food restaurants with 60 or more locations. The latter was instituted in 2023 with the approval of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

NEWSOM: CRITICS SAID CA WAGE INCREASE WOULD BE A JOB-KILLER; THE OPPOSITE HAPPENED

Voters

California voters narrowly rejected a minimum wage hike to $18. (Getty)

"Californians are sending Gavin Newsom and the SEIU a clear message: They're sick of being lab rats for their pet projects," Rebekah Paxton, research director for the Employment Policies Institute said in a statement.

"Voters saw the devastating economic fallout of the $20 fast food minimum wage law, and for the first time in state history, voted against a statewide minimum wage hike." 

Newsom, however, previously defended his support for wage hikes, saying the fast-food pay increase gave workers a "greater voice in workplace standards."

TOP REPUBLICANS WARN NEWSOM HIS OIL REFINING PHASE-OUT ENDANGERS MILITARY READINESS

California Gov. Newsom And LA Mayor Bass Unveil Entertainment Business Proposal

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

"Predictably, this modest law prompted fainting spells from conservatives and their enablers in the media," he wrote in a Fox News Opinion column earlier this fall.

"Even before I signed the bill, they quickly said it would lead to devastating job cuts and cause scores of businesses to close."

"We believe in fairness, equity and the idea that everyone deserves a chance to succeed. And these results dispel the cynics who say we must choose between protecting workers and growing the economy."

California Chamber of Commerce CEO Jennifer Barrera appeared to disagree, telling The Associated Press after the outlet called the tally for Proposition 32 that the economy and personal costs were top of mind in the election, and that that message resonated with the voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

California minimum wage hikes spell doom for more fast food spots as they lose the "value" factor. Video

Millions of dollars were poured into support for the effort, according to CalMatters, which reported startup entrepreneur Joe Sanberg earmarked $10 million while spearheading the Proposition 32 effort. The outlet reported Democratic Los Angeles City Councilman and former state Senate President Kevin de Leon was a second prominent backer.

There have been about two dozen minimum-wage-hike ballot initiatives since 1996; the last time one failed.

In that election, Missourians declined to approve a hike to $6.75 and Montana decided against moving its minimum wage up to $6.25 per hour.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.

More from Politics